Last Sankashti Chaturthi of 2021 TODAY: Know significance, puja vidhi, muhurat to worship Lord Ganesha

The last Sankashti Chaturthi of 2021 is being celebrated today on December 22, 2021. On this day, devotees worship Lord Ganesha and believe that the recitation of Lord Ganesha's aarti and Chalisa provides special virtue.

The Sankashti Chaturthi is falling on Wednesday, due to which it's all the more important as Wednesday is a day dedicated to worship Lord Ganesha.

Today, we will tell you about the importance of Sankashti Chaturthi, the right method of worship, and the auspicious time for the same.

Sankashti Chaturthi 2021: Puja Muhurat

Sankashti Chaturthi date: December 22, 2021, Wednesday

Puja Muhurat: From 08.15 pm to 09.15 pm (Amrit Kaal)

Chandra Darshan Muhurat: From 08:30 pm to 09:30 pm.

Sankashti Chaturthi 2021: Puja Vidhi

On this day, you get up early in the morning, before the sunrise.

Wear clean and washed clothes after taking a bath. Wearing red-coloured clothes on this day is considered auspicious.

While worshiping Ganapati, the person should keep his face towards the east or north direction.

Decorate the idol of Lord Ganesha well with flowers.

Keep sesame jaggery laddus as prasad and water, incense, sandalwood in a copper urn for the puja.

Also, keep an idol of Maa Durga with you and offer flowers and water to Lord Ganesha.

Offer sesame laddus and modaks to Lord Ganesha on Sankashti.

Worship Lord Ganesha before the moon rises in the evening and read Sankashti Vrat Katha.

After the worship is over, distribute the prasad. Break the fast after seeing the moon at night.