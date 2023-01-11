Lal Bahadur Shastri: Remembering India's 2nd Prime Minister on his 57th death anniversary

Representational image

Lal Bahadur Shastri, Life Introduction of Lal Bahadur Shastri: Lal Bahadur Shastri, the second Prime Minister of the country, was born on 2 October 1904 in Mughalsarai (Uttar Pradesh) in a Kayastha family. His father Munshi Sharda Prasad Srivastava was a teacher in primary school. His mother's name was Ramdulari. Being the youngest in the family, Lal Bahadur was called as Nanhe by the family members. When Lal Bahadur was only one and a half years old, his father passed away.

After the death of his father, his mother took Lal Bahadur to his maternal grandfather Hazarilal's house in Mirzapur. While living in Nanihal, he received primary education. After this he did his education at Harishchandra High School and Kashi Vidyapeeth. After receiving the title of Shastri from Kashi Vidyapeeth, he replaced Srivastava with Shastri.

In the year 1928, Lal Bahadur Shastri was married to Lalita, daughter of Ganesh Prasad, a resident of Mirzapur. They had 6 children, in which 2 daughters-Kusum and Suman and four sons Harikrishna, Anil, Sunil and Ashok. Lal Bahadur Shastri had an active participation in all the important programs and movements of the Indian freedom struggle and he also went to jail several times.

He was the Home Minister in the cabinet of the country's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Later, after the death of Nehru, he became the second Prime Minister of the country. Due to his clean image, he was made the second Prime Minister of the country in 1964. He died on 11 January 1966 in Tashkent, Soviet Union Russia. The cause of his death was said to be a heart attack, but even today his death remains a mystery. He was the Prime Minister of India for about 18 months from 9 June 1964 till his death on 11 January 1966.