Lakshmi to Lakme: Contribution of Nehru, Simone Tata in making India's first cosmetic brand

Nobody likes to compromise on quality when it comes to cosmetics and other beauty products. There are many international companies in India that are market's high-quality products, but not everyone can afford to buy them.

Lakme is one of the well-known companies that sell cosmetics and makeup in different parts of the country and throughout the world at prices ranging from extremely affordable to very expensive. Well, if we talk about the history of Lakme, you could be surprised to know how it was introduced.

History of Lakme

Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru, India's first prime minister, came up with the notion. When India gained independence in 1947, one of the numerous concerns felt by Nehruji was the problem of women.

After independence, women were using foreign beauty products. Nehruji believed that if this continued, we would never get independence, therefore he devised the idea of an Indian brand providing important beauty items for women.

The idea was discussed with JRD Tata, a famous industrialist. Tata, a very prominent businessman, comprehended the notion and agreed with Nehruji, and Lakme was founded as a subsidiary of Tata Oil Mills in 1952.

How Lakme was named?

Lakme was a brand primarily for Indian women, with the goal of ensuring that women did not have to sacrifice their beauty needs due to the end of colonial control. As a result, the brand was seen as a symbol of beauty.

Lakme got its name from the name of Goddess Lakshmi, one of the most beautiful women in mythology.

How did Lakme became the beauty symbol of India?

Lakme was founded in 1952 by JRD Tata, the proprietor of Tata Oil Mills. Because of its high quality, availability, and suitability for all skin types, Indian ladies preferred it over Western products.

Indians enthusiastically adopted Lakme and incorporated it into their daily lives.

When Simone Tata, JRD Tata's wife, became managing director in 1961, the brand saw its first major transformation. She changed the product prices and the brand's positioning, and Lakme quickly became a household name in India. She was appointed Chairperson of the firm in 1982.

Marketing received special attention. Its advertising in newspapers and magazines cost a lot of money. For digital advertising, they hired Shyamoli Verma, a popular model at the time, who was renamed "the Lakme Girl" after being dubbed "the Heartthrob." She was the brand's first-ever face.

Later on, numerous well-known actresses including Rekha, Aishwarya, and Kareena became the face of Lakme.

Lakme has developed to become a household name by the 1990s. It quickly became one of the most well-known and trusted cosmetic brands.