Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Exclusive | No Entry Mein Entry ain't shelved, Boney Kapoor BREAKS SILENCE on Diljit Dosanjh's exit, reveals if Varun Dhawan has left movie: 'Active discussions to..'

Evolving Dynamics of Indian Real Estate:- Expert View by Shrikant Basare, Founder of Homebazaar.com

Cardano Price Forecast: Here's How High ADA and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Could Reach by 2030

Lakshmi Puja 2025: City-wise shubh muhurat, puja vidhi other details

Gaza ceasefire: Second group of 13 hostages released, after 7 re-unite with families in Israel

Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction: Why $1 Could Happen Sooner Than You Think

RR star Vaibhav Suryavanshi named Bihar Ranji Trophy vice-captain, tournament to start from...

Will Israel resume bombing Gaza Strip once all hostages return? Will Trump's peace plan fail ultimately?

Apple iPhone 17e vs iPhone 16e: Specifications, price, features, other details

This 1973 musical drama starring Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan was based on legendary Bollywood singer's life, became box-office hit, its name is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Exclusive | No Entry Mein Entry ain't shelved, Boney Kapoor BREAKS SILENCE on Diljit Dosanjh's exit, reveals if Varun Dhawan has left movie: 'Active discussions to..'

Exclusive | Boney Kapoor BREAKS SILENCE on No Entry Mein Entry being shelved

Evolving Dynamics of Indian Real Estate:- Expert View by Shrikant Basare, Founder of Homebazaar.com

Indian Real Estate Dynamics: An Expert View

Cardano Price Forecast: Here's How High ADA and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Could Reach by 2030

Cardano ($ADA) and Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) 2030 Price Forecast

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Lakshmi Puja 2025: City-wise shubh muhurat, puja vidhi other details

Diwali 2025 will be celebrated on October 20. The festival marks the victory of light over darkness and is a time for Lakshmi Puja, prayers, fireworks, and family gatherings. The auspicious Pradosh Kaal and Vrishabha Kaal are ideal for worshipping Goddess Lakshmi for wealth and prosperity.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 13, 2025, 01:58 PM IST

Lakshmi Puja 2025: City-wise shubh muhurat, puja vidhi other details
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Diwali, the vibrant and joyous festival celebrated by millions across India and the world, is fast approaching. Each year, people eagerly await the festivities, but there's often uncertainty about the exact date. For 2025, many wonder if Diwali falls on October 20 or October 21. Let’s clear up the confusion and explore the significance and rituals associated with this auspicious occasion.

    Diwali, also known as Deepavali, marks the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. It is deeply rooted in Hindu tradition and celebrated with great enthusiasm through lighting diyas (earthen lamps), bursting fireworks, exchanging sweets, and spending time with family and friends. Central to the festival is the worship of Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity, who is believed to bless devotees with fortune and success.

    When is Diwali in 2025?

    According to the Hindu lunisolar calendar, Diwali is observed on the Amavasya (new moon) of the Kartika month. In 2025, the Amavasya Tithi starts on October 20 at 3:44 PM and continues until October 21 at 5:54 PM, as per Drik Panchang’s calculations. Hence, the main day of Diwali will be celebrated on Monday, October 20, 2025.

    Important Timings on Diwali 2025

    On this day, certain periods hold special significance for performing the Lakshmi Puja and other rituals. Two key time frames are:

    • Pradosh Kaal: From 5:58 PM to 8:25 PM
    • Vrishabha Kaal: From 7:31 PM to 9:33 PM

    ​Pradosh Kaal, the early evening time just after sunset, is considered especially auspicious for offering prayers. When it overlaps with Vrishabha Lagna, the moment is said to be filled with a calm and divine energy, making it ideal for worship.

    ALSO READ: Good News for Rameswaram–Tirupati pilgrims: IRCTC announces special train between these two cities under THIS initiative, yatra to start from...

    Rituals and Celebrations

    Lakshmi Puja is the heart of Diwali celebrations. Devotees clean and decorate their homes, believing that a bright and tidy space invites Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings for wealth and prosperity in the coming year. During the puja, Lord Ganesha, the god of wisdom, is worshipped alongside Goddess Lakshmi to seek knowledge and good fortune.

    Evening prayers and aartis (ritualistic songs and offerings) are performed during the auspicious Pradosh Kaal and Vrishabha Kaal. Families light diyas to illuminate their homes, symbolising the victory of light over darkness. Fireworks and exchanging gifts add to the festive spirit.

    Diwali 2025 promises to be a beautiful occasion filled with devotion, joy, and togetherness. Mark your calendars for October 20, and prepare to welcome the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi with open hearts and illuminated homes.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam at 21, secured AIR 13 in her 1st attempt without any coaching, but did not became IAS officer due to...
    Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam at 21, secured AIR 13 in her 1st attempt...
    Bihar elections 2025: NDA seat share plan on 243 seats OUT, BJP, JDU to contest on 101 seats, Chirag Paswan's LJP gets...
    Bihar elections 2025: NDA seat share plan on 243 seats OUT, BJP, JDU to...
    Meet woman, who did B.Tech from NIT, then worked in private company for 18 months, later cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer, her AIR was...
    Meet woman, who did B.Tech from NIT, then worked in private company for 18 month
    Lakshmi Puja 2025: City-wise shubh muhurat, puja vidhi other details
    Lakshmi Puja 2025: City-wise shubh muhurat, puja vidhi other details
    'I do feel very unsafe living in my own house': Sangeeta Bijlani on robbery at her bungalow, requests police to...
    'I do feel very unsafe living in my own house': Sangeeta on robbery at her house
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
    Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
    Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
    Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
    Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
    Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
    Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
    Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
    Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
    Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE