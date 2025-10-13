Lakshmi Puja 2025: City-wise shubh muhurat, puja vidhi other details

Diwali 2025 will be celebrated on October 20. The festival marks the victory of light over darkness and is a time for Lakshmi Puja, prayers, fireworks, and family gatherings. The auspicious Pradosh Kaal and Vrishabha Kaal are ideal for worshipping Goddess Lakshmi for wealth and prosperity.

Diwali, the vibrant and joyous festival celebrated by millions across India and the world, is fast approaching. Each year, people eagerly await the festivities, but there's often uncertainty about the exact date. For 2025, many wonder if Diwali falls on October 20 or October 21. Let’s clear up the confusion and explore the significance and rituals associated with this auspicious occasion.

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, marks the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. It is deeply rooted in Hindu tradition and celebrated with great enthusiasm through lighting diyas (earthen lamps), bursting fireworks, exchanging sweets, and spending time with family and friends. Central to the festival is the worship of Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity, who is believed to bless devotees with fortune and success.

When is Diwali in 2025?

According to the Hindu lunisolar calendar, Diwali is observed on the Amavasya (new moon) of the Kartika month. In 2025, the Amavasya Tithi starts on October 20 at 3:44 PM and continues until October 21 at 5:54 PM, as per Drik Panchang’s calculations. Hence, the main day of Diwali will be celebrated on Monday, October 20, 2025.

Important Timings on Diwali 2025

On this day, certain periods hold special significance for performing the Lakshmi Puja and other rituals. Two key time frames are:

Pradosh Kaal: From 5:58 PM to 8:25 PM

Vrishabha Kaal: From 7:31 PM to 9:33 PM

​Pradosh Kaal, the early evening time just after sunset, is considered especially auspicious for offering prayers. When it overlaps with Vrishabha Lagna, the moment is said to be filled with a calm and divine energy, making it ideal for worship.

Rituals and Celebrations

Lakshmi Puja is the heart of Diwali celebrations. Devotees clean and decorate their homes, believing that a bright and tidy space invites Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings for wealth and prosperity in the coming year. During the puja, Lord Ganesha, the god of wisdom, is worshipped alongside Goddess Lakshmi to seek knowledge and good fortune.

Evening prayers and aartis (ritualistic songs and offerings) are performed during the auspicious Pradosh Kaal and Vrishabha Kaal. Families light diyas to illuminate their homes, symbolising the victory of light over darkness. Fireworks and exchanging gifts add to the festive spirit.

Diwali 2025 promises to be a beautiful occasion filled with devotion, joy, and togetherness. Mark your calendars for October 20, and prepare to welcome the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi with open hearts and illuminated homes.