Lady Diana’s iconic ‘black sheep’ sweater to be auctioned, details inside

Princess Diana's renowned black sheep sweater, famously worn by her in 1981 at one of Prince Charles's polo matches, is set to be auctioned, creating a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for admirers of the beloved princess. Known for her timeless style and elegance, Diana was a fashion icon who favored classic silhouettes, colors, and fabrics. Among her most iconic ensembles was the black sheep sweater, crafted from cozy wool and adorned with black sheep on a white background, symbolizing her sheepishness and modesty.

Previously believed to be lost, the original sweater owned by Princess Diana was discovered by its designers, Joanna Osborne and Sally Muir, who collaborated with Rowing Blazers to relaunch it as part of a Princess Diana-inspired collection at London's Victoria & Albert Museum in 2020. Now, after four decades, the collector has decided to offer it for auction at Sotheby's Fashion Icons, enabling Diana's fans to bid on and acquire a piece of fashion history. Anticipating its significance, the auction house expects the sweater to fetch a price between $50,000 (Rs 41 lakh) and $80,000 (Rs 65 lakh). Online bidding will commence on August 31 and continue until September 13 via Sotheby's website.

The sale of this sweater is expected to draw attention to Princess Diana's enduring influence on fashion, showcasing her timeless style and leaving an indelible mark. Over the years, countless fashion designers have drawn inspiration from her iconic looks, ranging from her signature polka dot dresses to her grand ball gowns. The auctioning of this historic garment serves as a poignant reminder of Diana's enduring legacy and the everlasting appeal of her classic fashion choices.

For fans of Princess Diana worldwide, the sale of this significant clothing item will undoubtedly be an emotional event. It presents an opportunity to own a tangible piece of her legacy, paying homage to her remarkable life and contributions. The auction house is confident that the sweater will attract numerous bidders eager to possess a part of fashion history forever linked with one of history's most beloved princesses.

