Labour Day 2023: Date, history, significance, why it is Celebrated as May Day in India?

Labour Day 2023

International Labor Day is celebrated every year on May 1 in the country and the world. The main objective of celebrating this day is to honour the achievements of labourers and workers and to remember the contribution made by them. Along with this, we have to raise our voices for the rights and rights of the labourers and stop the exploitation. Labourers and workers have to be respected, it is also called Labor Day and Labor Day.

International Workers' Day History

This labour movement started in America on May 1, 1886. In this movement, the workers of America had come on the road for their demands, in fact, at that time the labourers were asked to work for 15-15 hours. In the midst of this movement, the police opened fire on the workers, in which the workers lost their lives, while more than 100 workers were injured.

Why Labor Day is celebrated on May 1

Three years after this movement, in 1889, the meeting of the International Socialist Conference was held. In which it was decided that only 8 hours of work would be taken from every labourer. In this conference itself, it was proposed to celebrate Labor Day on 1st May, along with it was also decided to give a holiday on 1st May every year. This rule was implemented in many countries after the regulation of workers working for eight hours in America. When did Labor Day start in India?

labour day in India: When did labour day start in India?

The celebration of Labor Day in India started on 1 May 1923 in Chennai. This decision was taken under the chairmanship of the Labor Kisan Party of Hindustan. This meeting got the support of many organizations and social parties. Those who are raising their voice against the atrocities and exploitation of labourers