The Laapataa Ladies shining star Nitanshi Goel made her Cannes debut on May 15. The Bollywood actress attended the Dossier 137 (Case 137) red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival.

The 17-year-old not only made history as the youngest to debut at Cannes, but also looked stunning in a custom black gown. She dazzled in a JADE by Monica and Karishma ensemble.

Let's decode her look:

Styled by celebrity stylist duo Shrey and Urja, the Bollywood actress made a stunning appearance in a custom strapless black gown, intertwined with kasab embroidery with gold macramé detailing that cascaded down into layers of sheer tulle.

“Her custom ensemble weaves together our signature kasab embroidery and delicate macramé detailing, bringing together heritage and whimsy in perfect harmony,” said Monica Shah from JADE.

Shah also added that Nitanshi's outfit was an inspired by “spring florals under the moonlight.”

To accessorise her exaggerated gown, Nitanshi opted for a delicate diamond necklace,which she paired with a beautiful diamond earrings and a few rings. For makeup, she chose a dewy base, a flush of blush, well-defined eyes, and subtle pink lips. She completed her look with a neatly mid-parted sleek bun, which uplifted her entire look.

Taking to Instagram, Nitanshi expressed gratitude, "Still taking it all in… Grateful, honoured, and so proud to represent a bit of India on this global stage. Walking the red carpet at Cannes felt like a dream, thank you for all the love, always."

Earlier, the actress wore another custom outfit to pay tribute to Bollywood veteran actress Rekha. She chose a lehenga-draped saree, which she paired with a backless blouse featuring a pearl border. The highlight of her look was her hairdo, which had pearl strings decorated with tiny framed photos of Indian veteran actresses – Rekha, Madhubala, Meena Kumari, and Nargis.

About Nitanshi Goel

Nitanshi Goel is an emerging talent in Bollywood. She has done multiple television shows and advertisements, but rose to fame with Laapataa Ladies, released in 2024. She received multiple awards for her remarkable screen presence. The film war directed by Kiran Rao and was even nominated for Oscars.

