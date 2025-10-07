Add DNA as a Preferred Source
LIFESTYLE

Kylie Jenner sparks buzz in sheer white paper 'naked' dress at Paris Fashion Week; SEE PICS

Kylie Jenner made a bold statement at Paris Fashion Week on October 4, wearing a sheer white minidress made entirely from paper netting. The look, became one of the most talked-about fashion moments of the week.

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Oct 07, 2025, 12:31 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Kylie Jenner sparks buzz in sheer white paper 'naked' dress at Paris Fashion Week; SEE PICS
Kylie Jenner once again proved she’s a fearless fashion risk-taker as she attended the Maison Margiela Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show at Paris Fashion Week on October 4. The beauty mogul and reality star stunned in a sheer white minidress made entirely of paper netting, blending innovation, creativity, and high fashion in a single look.

Though she wasn’t on the runway, all eyes were on Kylie in the front row. The eye-catching dress featured tiny paper-like 'kernels' meticulously stitched into a see-through mesh design, giving the outfit a sculptural and futuristic appeal. Going braless, Kylie let the craftsmanship and texture of the material take center stage, perfectly balancing confidence with couture artistry.

Untitled-design-1

To complete the avant-garde look, she paired the dress with sheer paper tights and Maison Margiela’s iconic white split-toe Tabi heels. She accessorised the outfit with sleek black sunglasses, a matching clutch, and disco-ball drop earrings, while her soft curls and mauve-toned makeup added a touch of timeless glamour to the otherwise edgy outfit.

Social media buzz

After the event, Kylie shared several close-up shots of her ensemble on Instagram, highlighting the intricate paper texture and delicate net detailing. Within hours, fashion enthusiasts flooded social media, calling her outfit 'iconic,' 'art in motion,' and 'the ultimate Paris Fashion Week moment.' Others debated whether the daring material was wearable or simply a high-fashion experiment.

Regardless of the opinions, one thing was clear, Kylie Jenner turned a front-row appearance into a full-blown runway moment, proving yet again that she knows how to steal the spotlight and set the internet ablaze with her bold fashion choices.

