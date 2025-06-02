The influencer-turned-actor revealed about her childhood trauma that she was always picked on by other people and made fun of.

Social media influencer Kusha Kapila became the talk of the town after she drastically dropped weight, leading to Ozempic speculation. Now, finally shutting down all the rumours around her weight loss, she posted a video on her YouTube channel opening up about her challenges with her body.

The influencer-turned-actor revealed about her childhood trauma that she was always picked on by other people and made fun of. She revealed that she was only 10 when she started gaining weight, and had to shed off those extra kilos at the age of 12 or 13 because people started calling her names like 'motu (chubby),' a teacher fat-shamed her.

Later in 10th grade, she again put on a lot of weight, which made her mother enrol her in the gym. There she began cardio, strength training, running on a treadmill, losing 20-22 kgs. However, she couldn't maintain her weight for a very long period and ended up gaining 10 more kgs at 22 and faced problems both mentally and physically. Later, it was her friend who noticed her bad state of mind and insisted she go to the gym. Kusha actively started going to the gym, but her eating habits were unhealthy as she started starving herself, taking only 800-900 calories per day to get faster results.

Eventually, she fell sick, developed a high fever that stayed for 12 days. After multiple tests, she was diagnosed with abdominal tuberculosis. ''Women over 25-26 are more prone to TB. I was diagnosed because I had dropped my immunity so drastically…I was losing weight, which I liked. This is how body image issues play with your mind. You are sick, you are losing weight, and you are happy that you are nearing your goal weight,” she said.

Finally, at 33, after years of fluctuation in her weight, the influencer decided to lose weight the right way. “For the first time in my life, I felt like I wanted to lose weight for myself. I told myself: ‘You are by yourself now. You’re responsible for everything that happens in your life. Take care of yourself, because no one else is coming."

