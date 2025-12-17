Trump-Munir Talks: Will Pakistan Army send troops to Gaza? Will it trigger political backlash? Why should India be upset?
Days after India's biggest Aviation crisis, IndiGo beats Air India, Air India Express in...
Kusha Kapila celebrates big win as her shapewear brand Underneat secures funding of Rs 542235900 from…
'All films denied of censor certificate will be screened': Chief Minister Vijayan makes BIG statement on Kerala film festival
Vikram Bhatt, wife Shwetambari sent to judicial custody, accused Rs 30 crore fraud, fake bills, duping Rajasthan's influential...
Prithvi Shaw Net Worth: Once Rs 7.5 crore IPL star, now back with DC at Rs 75 lakh; Here's all about Maharashtra batter's rise, fall and IPL revival
Who is Payal Gaming? 21-year-old YouTuber going viral after private video MMS circulating on social media, fans say, 'deepfake...'
Low Forex Markup Cards: Smart Choices for International Travellers
Ananya Panday reunites with Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri co-star Kartik Aaryan; stuns in bandhani meets benarasi outfit by…; SEE pics
Ahmedabad: Three schools get bomb threat emails, security heightened; Here's what we know so far
LIFESTYLE
Kusha Kapila’s shapewear brand Underneat secures USD 6 million in funding from Fireside Ventures, aiming to expand operations, improve products, and focus on sustainability and inclusive sizing, marking a major milestone in her journey from content creator to entrepreneur.
Bollywood content creator and entrepreneur Kusha Kapila is celebrating a major milestone. Her shapewear company, Underneath, got Usd 6 million in funding lately, thus marking a big milestone in her business life. The investors of the round were Fireside Ventures, and the money will be used to promote the brand and introduce new products.
Kusha expressed her excitement about this achievement, calling it a 'miracle' and a proud moment for herself and her team. The shapewear designs of Underneat, which Kusha Kapila co-founded, have soon established the brand as an avant-garde and comfy one for women who desire style and don't mind sacrificing comfort.
Underneath is going to use the USD 6 million investment to enlarge the range of its operations, bring improvements to product development, and get the customer base in India to a large extent. Kusha intends to make the brand one of the most recognised names in the shapewear and women's clothing category. Moreover, the financial support will let the corporation put more emphasis on eco-friendliness and size ranges that cater to all, which have always been the cornerstones of Underneat's ideology.
Also read: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant twin in black, meet with Lionel Messi in Jamnagar, SEE pic
Fortunate enough to be recognised for such a milestone, Kusha is showered with praises from fans and colleagues alike, who appreciate her evolution from a content creator to a prosperous entrepreneur. This success has not only underlined her talent to mix art with professionalism but also has served as a source of motivation for the young professionals and budding businesspeople to come.