Kusha Kapila celebrates big win as her shapewear brand Underneat secures funding of Rs 542235900 from…

Kusha Kapila’s shapewear brand Underneat secures USD 6 million in funding from Fireside Ventures, aiming to expand operations, improve products, and focus on sustainability and inclusive sizing, marking a major milestone in her journey from content creator to entrepreneur.

Bollywood content creator and entrepreneur Kusha Kapila is celebrating a major milestone. Her shapewear company, Underneath, got Usd 6 million in funding lately, thus marking a big milestone in her business life. The investors of the round were Fireside Ventures, and the money will be used to promote the brand and introduce new products.

A dream turned reality:

Kusha expressed her excitement about this achievement, calling it a 'miracle' and a proud moment for herself and her team. The shapewear designs of Underneat, which Kusha Kapila co-founded, have soon established the brand as an avant-garde and comfy one for women who desire style and don't mind sacrificing comfort.

Expanding the brand:

Underneath is going to use the USD 6 million investment to enlarge the range of its operations, bring improvements to product development, and get the customer base in India to a large extent. Kusha intends to make the brand one of the most recognised names in the shapewear and women's clothing category. Moreover, the financial support will let the corporation put more emphasis on eco-friendliness and size ranges that cater to all, which have always been the cornerstones of Underneat's ideology.

Fans and the industry celebrate the success:

Fortunate enough to be recognised for such a milestone, Kusha is showered with praises from fans and colleagues alike, who appreciate her evolution from a content creator to a prosperous entrepreneur. This success has not only underlined her talent to mix art with professionalism but also has served as a source of motivation for the young professionals and budding businesspeople to come.