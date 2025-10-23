Kumar Vishwas’s family steals spotlight in stylish desi looks for daughter’s first Diwali after marriage

Kumar Vishwas’s family dazzled in stylish desi outfits this Diwali. From Agrata’s elegant pink kurta to Kuhu’s chic modern lehenga, their festive celebration exuded grace, tradition, and family warmth.

Poet, author, and social activist Kumar Vishwas celebrated Diwali 2025 with his entire family dressed in festive Indian attire. This year’s celebration was extra special, as it marked the first Diwali of his elder daughter, Agrata, after her marriage. The family’s celebration photos quickly went viral, leaving fans admiring their elegant and graceful desi looks.

A f estival of j oy and f amily t ogetherness

Diwali 2025, the festival of lights, was celebrated with great joy across India. Kumar Vishwas and his family celebrated with Agrata, his elder daughter, who shared glimpses with family on Instagram, where fans couldn’t stop praising their festive style.

Kumar Vishwas in Lord Ram , i nspired k urta

Known for his deep spiritual and cultural connections, Kumar Vishwas wore a yellow kurta featuring an intricate design of Lord Ram holding a bow, paired with a plain white lungi or dhoti. The outfit was detailed with golden beadwork, giving it a classic festive touch.

Beside him, his wife, Manju Sharma, looked equally graceful in a beige suit paired with a sharara-style bottom. Her outfit had a soft golden hue, adding a subtle glow to her festive look.

Agrata’s e legant f irst Diwali l ook after marriage

This Diwali held emotional significance for Agrata, as it was her first festival after marriage to her husband, Pavitra Khandelwal. The newlyweds were the centre of attention as they joined the family in celebrating the occasion.

Agrata opted for a pink short kurta with a simple round neckline and bell sleeves. The kurta featured white lace detailing and floral embroidery in darker pink tones. She paired it with pistachio green pants, decorated with a golden pattern and a broad border that beautifully complemented her kurta. Completing her outfit was a matching dupatta adorned with pink lace and small floral motifs, draped gracefully over one shoulder.

Her Husband’s c omplementary l ook

Agrata’s husband, Pavitra Khandelwal, matched her festive vibe in a red kurta paired with white pants. His kurta featured subtle yellow stripes, giving it a vibrant yet sophisticated appearance. The addition of a simple wristwatch tied his look together.

Kuhu Sharma’s Modern Desi Twist

While the entire family embraced classic festive looks, it was Kuhu Sharma, Kumar Vishwas’s younger daughter, who turned heads with her modern desi avatar. She wore a black corset-style choli and a matching skirt, blending traditional embroidery with contemporary design.

