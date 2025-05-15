The singer made a bold appearance in a satin strapless red gown with dramatic ruffled tiers cascading down the bodice.

Singer and actor Shannon K, daughter of legendary singer Kumar Sanu, ate and left no crumbs at the Cannes Film Festival. Shannon K returned to the Cannes red carpet in a beautiful bright red strapless gown by award-winning British designer Josh Birch Jones.

Shannon K attended the star-studded premiere of Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning on May 14.

The singer said, “Cannes always feels magical, but this year was even more special.”

“Wearing Josh Birch Jones’ incredible red gown made me feel powerful and elegant. I’m grateful to be part of both the fashion and film conversations happening on such an important global stage,” she added.

The singer made a bold appearance in a satin strapless red gown with dramatic ruffled tiers cascading down the bodice. She added a V-shaped diamond necklace, which complemented her neckline beautifully.

For makeup, she opted for bold brown eyes and muted pink lips, and she styled her hair in soft curls with a side part. The singer completed her look with a floral-embellished clutch featuring 3D floral detailing.

The singer and actor, who gave a stunning performance at Coachella 2025, said, "I'm beyond excited to be heading back to Cannes. It's always such a magical experience."

Shannon K will share the screen with the cast of Bollywood veteran actor Anupam Kher's next directorial, where she has lent her voice to a song from the film, composed by RRR's Oscar-winning music director, M.M. Keeravani.

"It was an honor to work with the legendary Anupam Kher for his Directorial debut movie Tanvi The Great. It was a pleasure lending my voice to a beautiful song composed by M.M Keeravani. Being able to work with both the legends feels really special and surreal. (sic)," Shannon said.

