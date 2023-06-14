Search icon
Kshama Bindu, woman who married herself celebrates her first wedding anniversary

Back in 2022, Kshama Bindu married herself. She is the first individual to practise sologamy or self-marriage in India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 12:26 PM IST

Kshama Bindu, woman who married herself celebrates her first wedding anniversary

Kshama Bindu made news a year ago when she made the decision to married herself. The Gujarati woman performed India's first sologamy or self-marriage by taking'saat phere' with her and applying sindoor to her forehead. She is making headlines once more, and this time it's because of a recent Instagram video she posted. She can be seen in the video commemorating her first wedding anniversary.

“Happy 1st Anniversary,” she wrote as she shared a video. The video is created using different snippets, including pictures from her wedding. One of the snippets in her video also shows her getting a tattoo “Ekla Chalo Re”. For the unversed, the words are from a famous Bengali poem by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore and roughly translates to “Walk alone”.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kshama Bindu (@kshamachy)

A day ago, the video was posted. It has got about 6,500 views since being shared, and the numbers are only rising. The share has also received close to 1,000 likes. Additionally, the post has drawn a number of comments. Many merely wrote "Happy Anniversary" in their messages to her.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Amazing,” wrote an Instagram user. “Congratulations,” shared another. “Great,” posted a third. Many reacted using heart or clapping emoticons.

 

