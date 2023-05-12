Kriti Sanon turns heads in beautiful blue anarkali set, her juttis are worth Rs....

Kriti Sanon has been igniting the ethnic fashion industry with her stunning selections. For the promotional activities, the actress, who was seen in the recently released Adipurush trailer, looked stunning in two different looks.

Kriti wore a stunning anarkali ensemble by the designers Rimple and Harpreet Narula in addition to an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creation to the trailer premiere event.

The actress chose an anarkali kurta in mint blue and gold with long sleeves and flowery embroidered accents. It was worn with a jacket that had floral embroidery and gold accents.

She completed the look by adding a sheer dupatta with zardozi embroidery. Kriti opted for a pastel-hued ensemble, which is ideal for summer wedding guests' dress, and accessorised with floral earrings and a light blue choker necklace.

With the attire, a middle-partitioned bun looked fantastic. Kriti wore juttis from the brand Needledust that included gold-plated metal wires and crystals to make it understated and understated. The price of the rose-pink shoes is Rs 4,990.

Kriti wore a double-drape saree with a combination of a vintage Kerala cotton saree with 24-carat gold Khadi block design and an off-white khadi saree with a zardozi border for the Adipurush trailer launch event.