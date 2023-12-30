Headlines

Kriti Sanon shares her winter night skincare routine in just 7 steps

Kriti's routine prioritizes thorough cleansing, protective barriers, and nourishment—a comprehensive approach to winter skincare that aims for a radiant, healthy complexion.

Shweta Singh

Updated: Dec 30, 2023, 09:13 PM IST

Prepare to embrace winter's charm with Kriti Sanon's seven-step skincare routine. As the chilly winds make their presence felt, Kriti generously shares her secrets for a radiant winter glow. In this easy-to-follow guide, discover the steps she swears by to keep her skin healthy and glowing during the colder months. Follow along and unlock the key to a nourished and luminous complexion this season.

Here's Kriti Sanon's seven-step winter skincare routine:

Step 1 kicks off with Kriti advocating for double cleansing to build a strong winter barrier for the skin. This involves using two different cleansers: first, a makeup remover like coconut oil or cleansing balm, followed by a foam-based cleanser.

Moving on to Step 2, she emphasizes the use of a toner—Kriti personally prefers a DIY blend of rose water and glycerine that she's trusted for years.

Step 3 involves the application of an antioxidant-rich serum, specifically her own brand's Golden Hour Glow serum, applied generously not just on the face but also on the neck.

Step 4, a crucial step in her routine, involves the application of a barrier care cream. This product is designed to form a protective shield on the skin's surface, and Kriti opts for one rich in ceramides and peptides.

Step 5, though optional, suggests applying face oil after the barrier cream to lock in moisture.

Step 6 highlights caring for eyelashes and brows by using a blend of castor oil and olive oil.

Finally, Step 7 completes the routine by giving some love to the lips with the application of lip balm.

Take a look:

 

Kriti's routine prioritizes thorough cleansing, protective barriers, and nourishment—a comprehensive approach to winter skincare that aims for a radiant, healthy complexion.

 

