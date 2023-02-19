Kriti Sanon shares her must-do skincare routine to get a flawless skin

Photo: (Kriti Sanon / Instagram)

We take more care of our skin than our physical health. From home remedies to beauty treatments and products, we apply everything. But many times we do not get the result as per our wish. Many people also wish that they too get shine like a B-town actress. So now there is nothing to worry because Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon herself has revealed her beauty secret.

The actress has told her beauty secret through an Instagram post. In this video, Kriti Sanon is seen following her morning routine. Let us know the skin care routine of the actress, which you too can follow.

Kriti Sanon's beauty secret revealed

At the beginning of the video, Kriti Sanon says that whatever she includes in her skincare routine, she researches it well. This formula works on them too. The actress has shared her morning skincare routine step by step with the fans.

Face Mask: In the morning, use things that keep your skin nourished and hydrated. Whenever you step out of the house during the day, your skin is exposed to the sun and its UV rays which make it sensitive. Kriti Sanon drinks lemon water to keep her skin hydrated. Apart from this, she applies face masks according to her skin texture.

Toner: She then uses a toner, which is rich in niacinamide. It helps in healing acne, rebuilding healthy skin cells and protecting the skin from sun damage.

Vitamin C Serum: The actress also applies Vitamin C serum on her face. Vitamin C serum fights free radicals in the skin and promotes collagen production.

Moisturizing SPF: The actress says that don't forget the moisturizing SPF at all. Let us tell you that instead of applying moisturizing and SPF separately, she applies a hydrating SPF.

Lip Balm: Kriti Sanon uses lip balm to keep her lips soft. She applies a thick layer of lip balm on her lips.