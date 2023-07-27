Headlines

Lifestyle

Kriti Sanon launches her own skincare brand 'Hyphen' as she ventures into beauty business

On Thursday, in collaboration with PEP Technologies, the parent company of mCaffeine, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon officially unveiled her exclusive skincare brand called "Hyphen."

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 10:55 PM IST

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has ventured into the world of entrepreneurship, launching her premium skincare brand called "Hyphen" in partnership with PEP Technologies, the parent company of mCaffeine.

The collaboration aims to leverage mCaffeine's expertise in research and development, marketing, supply chain, distribution, logistics, and digital marketing, combined with Kriti's strong influence and passion for skincare. The brand's mission, as stated in their press release, is to provide consumers with simplified and realistic skincare solutions, making skincare journeys effortless, achievable, and affordable for everyone. Hyphen seeks to merge the power of nature with the potency of science, offering multi-purpose products that simplify daily skincare rituals.

PEP Technologies will be making an initial investment of Rs 30 crores in Hyphen, becoming the majority shareholder in the brand.

Kriti Sanon's role in the brand goes beyond being a Co-Founder; she will also serve as the Chief Customer Officer. Her responsibilities will include overseeing the development and implementation of strategies to enhance the overall customer experience and satisfaction, according to the company statement.

Hyphen's vision is ambitious, aiming to become the fastest-growing 100 Cr direct-to-consumer (D2C) skincare brand in India, according to Vaishali Gupta, co-founder, and chief growth officer at Hyphen.

The brand has already launched three essential daily products: Barrier Care Cream (available in two variants for different skin types), Golden Hour Glow Serum, and All I Need Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++. It will be available in 18000 pin codes from its initial launch.

Speaking about the brand launch, Kriti Sanon expressed her excitement, stating that skincare has been her passion since a young age and that Hyphen is a perfect amalgamation of her passion and entrepreneurship.

Hyphen derives its name from the concept of hyphenation, symbolizing the ability to go beyond what is considered standard or normal. The brand encourages individuals to embrace their unique beauty and achieve more by embracing the power of hyphenation.

Also read: Skincare tips: Men should not commit these skincare mistakes, else...

 

