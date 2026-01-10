FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Kriti Sanon dazzles at Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben’s Udaipur wedding, bride’s vibrant lehenga steals spotlight

Kriti Sanon dazzles at sister Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s sangeet in Udaipur.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Jan 10, 2026, 01:50 PM IST

Kriti Sanon dazzles at Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben’s Udaipur wedding, bride’s vibrant lehenga steals spotlight
    The wedding celebrations of actor Kriti Sanon’s sister, Nupur Sanon, and singer Stebin Ben have begun on a joyful and stylish note in Udaipur. The three-day festivities kicked off with a lively sangeet ceremony, attended by close friends and family. While the bride-to-be looked radiant in a colourful lehenga, Kriti Sanon stole many hearts with her elegant yet fashion-forward look.

    A fun-filled sangeet night

    The sangeet ceremony was high on energy and emotions. Nupur Sanon performed with her bridesmaids, including Kriti, to the popular song 'Sajna Ji Vaari Vaari.' The sisters danced their hearts out, clearly enjoying every moment.

    Kriti Sanon’s sangeet look

    For her sister’s special night, Kriti Sanon opted for a stylish pink and blue embroidered lehenga set. She wore a kurti-style blouse with spaghetti straps, a V-neckline, and side slits, giving the outfit a modern touch. The blouse featured delicate mirror work and shell-shaped tassels along the hem.

    Kriti paired it with a matching lehenga skirt adorned with mirror detailing, adding a subtle shimmer. She styled her hair in a half-tied look with soft strands framing her face and a bun decorated with mirror-and-shell accessories. For jewellery, Kriti chose a Kundan choker, earrings, bangles, and chunky bracelets. Smoky eyes, glossy pink lips, and soft blush completed her glam look.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Bride Nupur Sanon steals the show

    Nupur Sanon looked every bit the glowing bride-to-be in a colourful lehenga set. Her outfit featured a gold-embroidered blouse paired with a panelled lehenga skirt in shades of pink, orange, green, and more. The skirt was decorated with mirrors and sequins, giving it a festive sparkle.

    The blouse was embellished with golden sequins, tassels, and mirror chains that draped across her arms and back, connecting beautifully with her hair accessory. She completed her look with a choker, mang tika, bangles, kadhas, and earrings.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Haldi celebrations add more cheer

    The celebrations continued with a vibrant haldi ceremony, which soon turned into a dhol-filled dance party. Kriti, Nupur, and Stebin were seen dancing enthusiastically, joined by family and friends. For the haldi, Nupur wore a yellow-and-white lehenga, Stebin matched in a similar kurta, and Kriti chose a bright yellow outfit with a boho-style scarf.

