Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Vrat Vidhi, puja timings, dos and don'ts to keep in mind while observing the fast

Krishna Janmashtami 2025 will be celebrated on August 16. Here’s a complete guide to fasting rules, what to do, what to avoid and important puja timings to help you observe the festival with devotion, purity and spiritual connection.

Muskan Verma

Updated : Aug 11, 2025, 11:10 AM IST

Krishna Janmashtami is the celebration of Lord Krishna’s birth. It is one of the most important Hindu festivals. In 2025, Ashtami Tithi begins at 11:49 PM on August 15 and ends at 9:34 PM on August 16. The midnight Krishna Janma aarti will be performed at 12:25 AM on August 17, followed by Parana (fast-breaking) after 5:51 AM. This timing marks the sacred moment of Krishna’s appearance and people across India will come alive with prayers and celebration.

Types of fasting during Janmashtami

Devotees follow different fasting types during Janmashtami. The Nirjala fast is the toughest as it is observed with no food and water until midnight or Parana time. The Phalahar fast allows fruits, milk, water and certain non-grain foods. The Satvik fast excludes onion, garlic and grains with one light meal of permitted items during Janmashtami vrat.

What are the practices to follow on Janmashtami?

On this day, devotees begin with an early morning bath and wear clean or traditional attire. Homes and temples are decorated with flowers, mango leaves and rangoli. People chant Krishan’s name, read the Bhagavad Gita and sing bhajans all day. At midnight, the Janma aarti is performed, followed by offering bhog and breaking the fast. Dressing the idol of Lord Krishna in yellow or blue clothes, complete with a flute and peacock feathers.

Things to avoid during the fast

Grains, lentils, pulses and processed products are strictly prohibited during Janhmashtami fasting. Onion, garlic, and other tamasic foods are not consumed as they are believed to disturb mental calmness and devotion. Devotees are encouraged to avoid anger, deceit, and harsh speech to maintain mental purity. Breaking the fast before midnight aarti or the scheduled Parana time is considered inauspicious. Overeating after the fast is also discouraged, as the vrat is meant for spiritual discipline, not indulgence.

Spiritual essence of Janmashtami

While rituals and fasting are important, the heart of Janmashtami lies in devotion and purity of thought. Whether one observes a Nirjala, Phalahar, or Satvik fast, the goal is to strengthen the bond with Lord Krishna, reflect on his teachings, and celebrate his birth with love.

 

