Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Check date, timings, city-wise shubh muhurat for Delhi, Noida, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru and more

Janmashtami 2025: Krishna Janmashtami, also called Janmashtami, is celebrated on the Ashtami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha of the Shravan or Bhadrapad month. In 2025, devotees will celebrate the 5,252nd birth anniversary of Lord Krishna.

This year, there is some confusion over the exact date. According to the Drik Panchang, the Ashtami Tithi will begin at 11:49 pm on August 15 and end at 9:34 pm on August 16. Because of this, some devotees will celebrate Ashtami on August 15, while others will celebrate it on August 16.

Janmashtami 2025: Timings

Krishna Janmashtami starts from Friday, August 15, 2025

Nishita Puja: August 16 from 12:06 am to 12:49 am

Dahi Handi: Saturday, August 16, 2025

Parana (as per Dharma Shastra, without Rohini Nakshatra): After 9:34 pm, August 16

Midnight Moment: 12:27 am, August 16

Moonrise (Moonrise): 10:43 pm, Krishna Dashami

Ashtami Tithi Start: August 15, 11:49 pm

Ashtami Tithi End: August 16, 9:34 pm

Rohini Nakshatra Start: August 17, 4:38 am

Rohini Nakshatra End: 3:17 am, August 18

City-wise Nishita Puja Muhurat:

Pune: 12:17 am to 1:02 am, 16 August

New Delhi: 12:04 am to 12:47 am, 16 August

Chennai: 11:51 am to 12:36 am, 16 August

Jaipur: 12:10 am to 12:53 am, 16 August

Hyderabad: 11:58 pm to 12:43 am, 16 August

Gurgaon: 12:05 am to 12:48 am, 16 August

Chandigarh: 12:06 am to 12:49 am, 16 August

Kolkata: 11:19 pm, 16 August to 12:03 am, 17 August

Mumbai: 12:20 am to 16 August till 1:05 am

Bengaluru: 12:01 am to 12:47 am, August 16

Ahmedabad: 12:22 am to 1:06 am, August 16

Noida: 12:03 am to 12:47 am, August 16

How is Janmashtami celebrated?

Janmashtami is celebrated with great reverence and enthusiasm in Hindu communities across India and around the world. Devotees often observe fasts until midnight, which is believed to be the time of Lord Krishna's birth. Temples and homes are decorated with flowers and lights, and devotional songs and hymns are sung.

Nishita Puja is performed at midnight, followed by an offering of sweets and fruits. In many areas, people organise Dahi Handi, in which Krishna's butter-stealing leelas are enacted. Dramatic enactments of Krishna's childhood, known as Raas Leela, are performed, and communities gather to celebrate with prayer, music, and festivities.

