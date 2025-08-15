Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Check date, timings, city-wise shubh muhurat for Delhi, Noida, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru and more

Is Shubman Gill out of Asia Cup 2025 plans? Report makes BIG claim ahead of squad announcement
According to the Drik Panchang, the Ashtami Tithi will begin at 11:49 pm on August 15 and end at 9:34 pm on August 16.
Janmashtami 2025: Krishna Janmashtami, also called Janmashtami, is celebrated on the Ashtami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha of the Shravan or Bhadrapad month. In 2025, devotees will celebrate the 5,252nd birth anniversary of Lord Krishna.
This year, there is some confusion over the exact date. According to the Drik Panchang, the Ashtami Tithi will begin at 11:49 pm on August 15 and end at 9:34 pm on August 16. Because of this, some devotees will celebrate Ashtami on August 15, while others will celebrate it on August 16.
Krishna Janmashtami starts from Friday, August 15, 2025
Janmashtami is celebrated with great reverence and enthusiasm in Hindu communities across India and around the world. Devotees often observe fasts until midnight, which is believed to be the time of Lord Krishna's birth. Temples and homes are decorated with flowers and lights, and devotional songs and hymns are sung.
Nishita Puja is performed at midnight, followed by an offering of sweets and fruits. In many areas, people organise Dahi Handi, in which Krishna's butter-stealing leelas are enacted. Dramatic enactments of Krishna's childhood, known as Raas Leela, are performed, and communities gather to celebrate with prayer, music, and festivities.
