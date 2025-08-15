'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Is Shubman Gill out of Asia Cup 2025 plans? Report makes BIG claim ahead of squad announcement

Trump Putin meeting: Russian foreign minister arrives in Alaska wearing 'CCCP' shirt, here's what it means

'This is so nostalgic': Viral video of teacher dancing with students on ‘Des Rangila’ brings back school memories

'Those days he thought....': S Sreesanth reveals hilarious 'girlfriend catching' story involving MS Dhoni

Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Check date, timings, city-wise shubh muhurat for Delhi, Noida, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru and more

A Deal on the Ice? What the World Fears From the Trump-Putin Summit

Delhi: Yamuna water level crosses warning mark days after heavy rainfall

'Retirement lelu?': Rohit Sharma’s hilarious reply to Rishabh Pant from Champions Trophy Final goes viral - Watch

Hema Malini’s Sholay stunt double reveals details about her romance with Dharmendra: ‘Set pe toh…’

New Zealand exodus: Why are so many citizens leaving the island country?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Is Shubman Gill out of Asia Cup 2025 plans? Report makes BIG claim ahead of squad announcement

Is Shubman Gill out of Asia Cup 2025 plans? Report makes BIG claim

Trump Putin meeting: Russian foreign minister arrives in Alaska wearing 'CCCP' shirt, here's what it means

Putin's minister reaches Alaska wearing 'CCCP' shirt, what does it mean?

'This is so nostalgic': Viral video of teacher dancing with students on ‘Des Rangila’ brings back school memories

'This is so nostalgic': Viral video of teacher dancing with students on ‘Des Ran

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches

Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day

Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb

Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot

From Henna to Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Veer-Zaara: 5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day

5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Check date, timings, city-wise shubh muhurat for Delhi, Noida, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru and more

According to the Drik Panchang, the Ashtami Tithi will begin at 11:49 pm on August 15 and end at 9:34 pm on August 16.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 15, 2025, 10:05 PM IST

Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Check date, timings, city-wise shubh muhurat for Delhi, Noida, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru and more

TRENDING NOW

Janmashtami 2025: Krishna Janmashtami, also called Janmashtami, is celebrated on the Ashtami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha of the Shravan or Bhadrapad month. In 2025, devotees will celebrate the 5,252nd birth anniversary of Lord Krishna.

This year, there is some confusion over the exact date. According to the Drik Panchang, the Ashtami Tithi will begin at 11:49 pm on August 15 and end at 9:34 pm on August 16. Because of this, some devotees will celebrate Ashtami on August 15, while others will celebrate it on August 16.

Janmashtami 2025: Timings 

Krishna Janmashtami starts from Friday, August 15, 2025

  • Nishita Puja: August 16 from 12:06 am to 12:49 am
  • Dahi Handi: Saturday, August 16, 2025
  • Parana (as per Dharma Shastra, without Rohini Nakshatra): After 9:34 pm, August 16
  • Midnight Moment: 12:27 am, August 16
  • Moonrise (Moonrise): 10:43 pm, Krishna Dashami
  • Ashtami Tithi Start: August 15, 11:49 pm
  • Ashtami Tithi End: August 16, 9:34 pm
  • Rohini Nakshatra Start: August 17, 4:38 am
  • Rohini Nakshatra End: 3:17 am, August 18

City-wise Nishita Puja Muhurat:

  • Pune: 12:17 am to 1:02 am, 16 August
  • New Delhi: 12:04 am to 12:47 am, 16 August
  • Chennai: 11:51 am to 12:36 am, 16 August
  • Jaipur: 12:10 am to 12:53 am, 16 August
  • Hyderabad: 11:58 pm to 12:43 am, 16 August
  • Gurgaon: 12:05 am to 12:48 am, 16 August
  • Chandigarh: 12:06 am to 12:49 am, 16 August
  • Kolkata: 11:19 pm, 16 August to 12:03 am, 17 August
  • Mumbai: 12:20 am to 16 August till 1:05 am
  • Bengaluru: 12:01 am to 12:47 am, August 16
  • Ahmedabad: 12:22 am to 1:06 am, August 16
  • Noida: 12:03 am to 12:47 am, August 16

How is Janmashtami celebrated?

Janmashtami is celebrated with great reverence and enthusiasm in Hindu communities across India and around the world. Devotees often observe fasts until midnight, which is believed to be the time of Lord Krishna's birth. Temples and homes are decorated with flowers and lights, and devotional songs and hymns are sung.

Nishita Puja is performed at midnight, followed by an offering of sweets and fruits. In many areas, people organise Dahi Handi, in which Krishna's butter-stealing leelas are enacted. Dramatic enactments of Krishna's childhood, known as Raas Leela, are performed, and communities gather to celebrate with prayer, music, and festivities.

Also read: Krishna Janmashtami 2025: 10 bhog items you must offer to Lord Krishna on August 16

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Janmashtami 2025 Fasting Rules: Timings, dos, and don’ts you must know
Janmashtami 2025 Fasting Rules: Timings, dos, and don’ts you must know
Donald Trump again claims credit for India, Pakistan ceasefire, says, 'They were ready...'
Donald Trump again claims credit for India, Pakistan ceasefire, says...
Meet man who has teamed up with Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Nikhil Kamath to launch premium...; runs Rs 37695 crore company as...
Meet man who has teamed up with Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Nikhil Kamath to
'Retirement lelu?': Rohit Sharma’s hilarious reply to Rishabh Pant from Champions Trophy Final goes viral - Watch
'Retirement lelu?': Rohit Sharma’s hilarious reply to Rishabh Pant from Champion
Pakistan: 3 killed, 60 injured in Independence Day celebrations in Karachi
Pakistan: 3 killed, 60 injured in Independence Day celebrations in Karachi
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot
From Henna to Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Veer-Zaara: 5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day
5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day
Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on August 15
Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on the day
Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on August 15
Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on Au
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE