HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Krishna Janmashtami 2025: 10 bhog items you must offer to Lord Krishna on August 16

Krishna Janmashtami 2025 will be celebrated on August 16. Devotees prepare and offer special milk-based and sweet delicacies to Lord Krishna. Here are 10 traditional bhog items you can prepare at home.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Aug 14, 2025, 01:57 PM IST

Krishna Janmashtami 2025: 10 bhog items you must offer to Lord Krishna on August 16

TRENDING NOW

Krishna Janmashtami celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, observed on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha, in the month of Shravana or Bhadrapada. This year, Janmashtami will fall on August 16, 2025. Many devotees observe fast, read Bhagavad Gita, arrange cultural events, and recreate moments from Shri Krishna's life through music, dances and plays.

One of the key highlights of Janmashtami is preparing and offering bhog to Lord Krishna. Traditionally, 56 varieties of food items, known as Chhappan Bhog. Here are 10 popular bhog items you can prepare for this Janmashtami.

1. Dhaniya Panjiri: 
Lightly roast coriander seeds, then grind them into a powder. Heat ghee in a pan, add dry fruits, sugar, cardamom powder, and mix with the coriander powder. This aromatic panjiri is a staple Janmashtami prasad.

2. Makhan Mishri: 
A simple yet divine offering, Makhan Mishri is made by mixing fresh white butter (makhan) with rock sugar (mishri).

3. Peda: 
Cook khoya with powdered sugar on low heat, stirring continuously. Add cardamom and saffron for flavour. Once thickened, shape into small pedas and garnish with chopped dry fruits.

4. Mohan Bhog: 
Roast semolina (suji) in ghee until golden. Boil milk separately and add it to the semolina while stirring to prevent lumps. Mix in sugar, cardamom, saffron, and nuts. Cook until thick and serve as bhog.

5. Ghewar: 
Prepare a smooth batter of gram flour (besan), ghee, and water. Pour until it forms a disc shape into hot ghee, fry till crisp, and soak in sugar syrup. Garnish with nuts, saffron, and cardamom.

6. Panchamrut: 
A sacred mix of five ingredients like milk, yoghurt, honey, ghee, and sugar. Blend them well until smooth. Panchamrut is considered highly auspicious and is offered as prasad.

7. Boondi Laddoo: 
Make a batter with gram flour and water, then fry small droplets (boondis) in hot oil. Soak them in sugar syrup, mix with nuts and cardamom, then shape into laddoos while warm.

8. Makhana Paag: 
Roast lotus seeds (makhana) in ghee until crispy. Prepare a sugar syrup of single-thread consistency and mix it with the roasted makhana and cardamom powder. Once cool, break into crunchy pieces.

9. Jalebi: 
Make a smooth batter of all-purpose flour (maida) and yoghurt, and ferment it overnight. Pipe spiral shapes into hot oil, fry until golden, and dip immediately into warm sugar syrup flavoured with saffron or cardamom.

10. Rasgulla: 
Curdle milk with lemon juice to make fresh chenna. Knead until smooth, shape into balls, and cook in boiling sugar syrup until soft and spongy. Serve them soaked in syrup as a sweet bhog.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
