Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Nani regrets his 'publicity' remark for Arshad Warsi after he called Prabhas a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD: 'We can rip...'

'If the money is good ...': Rahul Dravid's witty response when asked about an actor to portray him in his biopic

How Shubham Nigam & Quest Labs AI are bringing an AI revolution in growth and personalization

School roof collapses in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, 40 children injured, 5 critical

Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Is Janmashtami on August 25 or 26? Know date, shubh muhurat, rituals and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Nani regrets his 'publicity' remark for Arshad Warsi after he called Prabhas a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD: 'We can rip...'

Nani regrets his 'publicity' remark for Arshad Warsi after he called Prabhas a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD: 'We can rip...'

'If the money is good ...': Rahul Dravid's witty response when asked about an actor to portray him in his biopic

'If the money is good ...': Rahul Dravid's witty response when asked about an actor to portray him in his biopic

How Shubham Nigam & Quest Labs AI are bringing an AI revolution in growth and personalization

How Shubham Nigam & Quest Labs AI are bringing an AI revolution in growth and personalization

7 vegetarian foods to maintain health and fitness

7 vegetarian foods to maintain health and fitness

7 common grammar mistakes that can damage your professional image

7 common grammar mistakes that can damage your professional image

9 most-followed Bollywood stars on Instagram

9 most-followed Bollywood stars on Instagram

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

Meet Salman's heroine who gave 16 back to back flops, converted to Islam for love; left films, now looks unrecognisable

Meet Salman's heroine who gave 16 back to back flops, converted to Islam for love; left films, now looks unrecognisable

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Nani regrets his 'publicity' remark for Arshad Warsi after he called Prabhas a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD: 'We can rip...'

Nani regrets his 'publicity' remark for Arshad Warsi after he called Prabhas a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD: 'We can rip...'

Mithila Palkar talks about her ideal partner, finding love on dating apps: 'I am an old school so...' | Exclusive

Mithila Palkar talks about her ideal partner, finding love on dating apps: 'I am an old school so...' | Exclusive

Meet actress who became superstar after debut, married actor 22 years older than her, cured his illness, her husband..

Meet actress who became superstar after debut, married actor 22 years older than her, cured his illness, her husband..

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Is Janmashtami on August 25 or 26? Know date, shubh muhurat, rituals and more

The festival has been celebrated for over 5,200 years and, in 2024, will mark the 5,251st anniversary of Krishna’s birth.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 23, 2024, 04:16 PM IST

Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Is Janmashtami on August 25 or 26? Know date, shubh muhurat, rituals and more
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Krishna Janmashtami, also known simply as Janmashtami, is a significant Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Vishnu. Lord Krishna is widely revered as the deity of compassion, protection, and love. The festival is observed with great devotion across India and the world, with special significance in places like Mathura and Vrindavan, which are associated with Krishna’s life. The event, also called Gokulashtami and Shrikrishna Jayanti, marks a divine celebration of Krishna’s role in guiding and protecting his devotees.

Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Date

In 2024, Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on Monday, August 26. The festival takes place on the Ashtami (eighth day) of Krishna Paksha (the dark fortnight) in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. This typically falls in August or September according to the Gregorian calendar. Celebrations often begin at midnight, believed to be the exact time of Lord Krishna’s birth.

Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Shubh Muhurat

The auspicious puja time, known as the Nishita Puja, for Krishna Janmashtami in 2024 is from 12:01 AM to 12:46 AM on August 27. The exact midnight moment will occur at 12:24 AM. Other important timings include the Chandrodaya (moonrise) at 11:22 PM on August 26. The Ashtami Tithi will begin at 3:39 AM on August 26 and end at 2:19 AM on August 27, while Rohini Nakshatra begins at 3:55 PM on August 26 and ends at 3:38 PM on August 27.

Krishna Janmashtami: History

Krishna Janmashtami marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu and one of the most revered deities in Hinduism. The festival has been celebrated for over 5,200 years and, in 2024, will mark the 5,251st anniversary of Krishna’s birth. Krishna’s birth holds special significance as he came to protect the world from evil, teach the path of devotion, and nurture the divine bond of love between God and humanity. Historically, the festival is celebrated with grandeur, especially in cities like Mathura, Vrindavan, and Dwarka, which are associated with Lord Krishna’s life.

Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Rituals

Devotees celebrate Krishna Janmashtami by fasting, dressing in traditional attire, and decorating idols of Lord Krishna with new clothes and jewelry. Homes and temples are adorned with flowers and rangolis. People sing kirtans, chant prayers, and prepare special dishes like maakhan (white butter), milk, and curd to offer to the deity.

The most important ritual of the festival is the Nishita Puja, performed at midnight to celebrate Krishna’s birth. Devotees stay up all night, singing and praying to mark this divine moment. Additionally, temples re-enact scenes from Krishna’s life, and some people participate in plays and dances, celebrating his playful and loving nature. The day after Janmashtami, Dahi Handi, a popular event, is celebrated by breaking a pot of curd suspended high above the ground.

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Hindu priest who opened US Democratic National Convention with Vedic prayers, he belongs to…

Meet Hindu priest who opened US Democratic National Convention with Vedic prayers, he belongs to…

PM Modi to embark on three-day visit to Poland, Ukraine today

PM Modi to embark on three-day visit to Poland, Ukraine today

Innovative RFQ Applications: Ananth Majumdar's Contributions to Symphony

Innovative RFQ Applications: Ananth Majumdar's Contributions to Symphony

Focusing on cloud cybersecurity and compliance with security expert Pranith Shetty

Focusing on cloud cybersecurity and compliance with security expert Pranith Shetty

Big trouble for ex-trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar as UPSC says she committed...

Big trouble for ex-trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar as UPSC says she committed...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

Meet Salman's heroine who gave 16 back to back flops, converted to Islam for love; left films, now looks unrecognisable

Meet Salman's heroine who gave 16 back to back flops, converted to Islam for love; left films, now looks unrecognisable

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

Anushka Sharma-Bhawna Kohli to Khrisha Shah-Isha Ambani: Check out famous celebrity Bhabhi-Nanad jodis

Anushka Sharma-Bhawna Kohli to Khrisha Shah-Isha Ambani: Check out famous celebrity Bhabhi-Nanad jodis

Most dangerous countries in the world

Most dangerous countries in the world

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement