Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Is Janmashtami on August 25 or 26? Know date, shubh muhurat, rituals and more

Krishna Janmashtami, also known simply as Janmashtami, is a significant Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Vishnu. Lord Krishna is widely revered as the deity of compassion, protection, and love. The festival is observed with great devotion across India and the world, with special significance in places like Mathura and Vrindavan, which are associated with Krishna’s life. The event, also called Gokulashtami and Shrikrishna Jayanti, marks a divine celebration of Krishna’s role in guiding and protecting his devotees.

Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Date

In 2024, Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on Monday, August 26. The festival takes place on the Ashtami (eighth day) of Krishna Paksha (the dark fortnight) in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. This typically falls in August or September according to the Gregorian calendar. Celebrations often begin at midnight, believed to be the exact time of Lord Krishna’s birth.

Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Shubh Muhurat

The auspicious puja time, known as the Nishita Puja, for Krishna Janmashtami in 2024 is from 12:01 AM to 12:46 AM on August 27. The exact midnight moment will occur at 12:24 AM. Other important timings include the Chandrodaya (moonrise) at 11:22 PM on August 26. The Ashtami Tithi will begin at 3:39 AM on August 26 and end at 2:19 AM on August 27, while Rohini Nakshatra begins at 3:55 PM on August 26 and ends at 3:38 PM on August 27.

Krishna Janmashtami: History

Krishna Janmashtami marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu and one of the most revered deities in Hinduism. The festival has been celebrated for over 5,200 years and, in 2024, will mark the 5,251st anniversary of Krishna’s birth. Krishna’s birth holds special significance as he came to protect the world from evil, teach the path of devotion, and nurture the divine bond of love between God and humanity. Historically, the festival is celebrated with grandeur, especially in cities like Mathura, Vrindavan, and Dwarka, which are associated with Lord Krishna’s life.

Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Rituals

Devotees celebrate Krishna Janmashtami by fasting, dressing in traditional attire, and decorating idols of Lord Krishna with new clothes and jewelry. Homes and temples are adorned with flowers and rangolis. People sing kirtans, chant prayers, and prepare special dishes like maakhan (white butter), milk, and curd to offer to the deity.

The most important ritual of the festival is the Nishita Puja, performed at midnight to celebrate Krishna’s birth. Devotees stay up all night, singing and praying to mark this divine moment. Additionally, temples re-enact scenes from Krishna’s life, and some people participate in plays and dances, celebrating his playful and loving nature. The day after Janmashtami, Dahi Handi, a popular event, is celebrated by breaking a pot of curd suspended high above the ground.