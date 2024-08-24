Twitter
Krishna Janmashtami 2024: 5 places to visit in India for Janmashtami celebrations

LPG to Aadhaar Card: 6 big changes to come into effect from September 1, check details

Big Update: Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project speeds up, set to launch on...

Kangana Ranaut says she faced ‘conspiracies’ against her while casting for Emergency: 'Actors I approached were told…’

Viral video: Pakistani man feeds lion bare-handed, internet erupts in outrage

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

Krishna Janmashtami 2024: 5 places to visit in India for Janmashtami celebrations

Here are five places in India to experience the spiritual essence of Janmashtami.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 24, 2024, 03:58 PM IST

Krishna Janmashtami 2024: 5 places to visit in India for Janmashtami celebrations
Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Krishna Janmashtami is one of the most celebrated festivals in India, marking the birth of Lord Krishna. This year, the festival will be celebrated on August 26. Known for its vibrant celebrations, it draws devotees and tourists alike to witness the grandeur of temples, rituals, and cultural performances. Here are five places in India where you can immerse yourself in the festivities and experience the spiritual essence of Janmashtami.

1. Mathura, Uttar Pradesh

Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna, is the most important place for Janmashtami celebrations. The city comes alive with prayers, devotional songs, and plays depicting Krishna's life, especially the famous "Raas Leela." The Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple attracts a huge crowd as devotees gather to witness the midnight celebration of Krishna's birth, with traditional rituals and chants filling the air.

2. Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh

Just a short distance from Mathura, Vrindavan is where Krishna spent his childhood, making it another important pilgrimage site during Janmashtami. The town is famous for its temple celebrations, including the Banke Bihari Temple, where the festival is marked with devotional songs, prayers, and colorful processions. The atmosphere in Vrindavan is full of joy and devotion, offering an unforgettable spiritual experience.

3. Dwarka, Gujarat

The ancient city of Dwarka, believed to be Lord Krishna’s kingdom, is a must-visit during Janmashtami. The Dwarkadhish Temple hosts grand celebrations, with devotees coming from across the country. The temple is decorated beautifully, and the rituals, including special prayers and cultural performances, reflect the deep devotion to Lord Krishna. Dwarka’s spiritual energy makes it a perfect destination for Janmashtami celebrations.

4. Puri, Odisha

Puri, known for the Jagannath Temple, is a vibrant destination for Janmashtami celebrations. The temple hosts elaborate rituals to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. Devotees gather in large numbers to offer prayers and participate in the festive activities, which include devotional music, plays, and recitations of the Bhagavad Gita. Puri offers a unique blend of devotion and tradition, making it a wonderful place to celebrate the festival.

5. Mumbai, Maharashtra

Mumbai is known for its grand Dahi Handi celebrations, where young men form human pyramids to break a pot filled with curd, symbolizing Krishna’s playful nature. The celebration is energetic, with local communities coming together to compete in Dahi Handi competitions. The festive spirit, music, and enthusiasm make Mumbai a lively place to experience Janmashtami in a modern yet traditional way.

