Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Is Gokulashtami on August 18 or 19? Know auspicious time, puja vidhi

Janmashtami is an important Hindu festival. It is celebration on the Ashtami tithi of Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month all over the country. On this day, Krishna devotees across the country worship the Lord and observe fast.

As per Hindu scriptures, the festival of Janmashtami is observed to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna. The day is considered to be auspicious due to the special astrology yoga being formed.

Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated under various names all over India. These include, Gokulashtami, Krishnasthami, Srijayanti.

The festival is quiet famous in Maharashtra as people celebrate it by enjoying 'Dahi Handi' festival. The festival is enjoyed with great enthusiasm in Mathura, which is known to be the birth place of Lord Krishna.

Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Date

Based on Vedic Panchang, asthami tithi will start at 9:21 pm on August 18 and it will end at 10:59 pm on August 19. Hence, Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 18.

Nishith puja should be performed from 12:02 am to 12:48 pm on August 18.

Notably, some people may be celebrating Janmashtami on August 19 if they consider sunrise as the basis. However, it is crucial to note that Ashtami tithi is only till 10:59 pm.

As Lord Krishna was born at midnight, it is appropriate to celebrate his birth on August 18.

Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Puja vidhi

The holy festival of Janmashtami is celebrated with great pomp and show by Hindus all over the world. Krishna devotees observe fasts and perform kirtan to please the Lord and celebrate his birth. Temples having Krishna idol are decorated with balloons and other decorative items to celebrate birth of the God.

Many people who have kept Ladoo Gopal, the baby form of Lord Krishna, at their home also dress up the idol in new clothes for the occasion.

Those observing fasts open it only after Lord Krishna’s birthday celebration at night.

Khoya prasad is offered to the God and panchamrit is also prepared on this day.