Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Krishna Janmashtami 2022: How Krishna and Balaram were named, know this interesting story

Taking little Krishna in his arms, the sage said, "He has taken incarnation in every age and has freed mankind with evils."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 06:26 PM IST

Krishna Janmashtami 2022: How Krishna and Balaram were named, know this interesting story
Lord Krishna has about 108 names and popular ones are, Govind, Devakinandan, Mohan, Gopal, Shyam, and Kahna.

The holy festival of Janmashtami is celebrated with great enthusiasm by Hindus all over the world. Janmashtami is also known as Krishna Janmashtami and Gokulashtami among others. This festival is celebrated by followers of Hinduism to mark the birth anniversary of lord Krishna. On this occasion, special events are organised in the temples of Lord Krishna and devotees pray till midnight to celebrate the birth of God. Some devotees even follow a day-long fast.

Read | Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Date, significance, history of Dahi Handi festival on Gokulashtami

How Krishna and Balram were named

Acharya Garg was considered to be a learned scholar and an ascetic sage. He visited Gokul and Nanda pleaded with the sage to stay in Gokul for a few days. Nanda told the sage about his newborn boys and asked him to perform his boy's Namkaran (naming ceremony)without telling anyone about it. Acharya Garg felt helpless as he was the royal teacher of the Yadav dynasty and felt that holding a naming ceremony and not informing Kansa would be considered treason. But then Acharya Garg agreed as he knew that Lord Krishna was the incarnation of Lord Vishnu. However, Nanda and Yashoda were unaware of the fact that their son is none other than Lord Vishnu himself. The sage asked Nanda and Yashoda to bring the boys so that he can perform the naming ceremony.

While performing the naming ceremony, when Acharya Garg looked at Nanda's nephew, said, "The son of Rohini is blessed by the Almighty to provide justice, knowledge and wisdom to his people. He will work for the welfare of the society and will make sure no one suffers due to injustice and therefore, he must be named Rama', after Lord Rama." He further said, "Since Rohini's son is strong and seems to grow up to be a strong and valiant person, people will also know him as 'Bala'. So, he will be called Balram."

Read | Janmashtami 2022: History, significance, shubh muhurat


Now it was the turn of Lord Krishna. Taking little Krishna in his arms, the sage said, "He has taken incarnation in every age and has freed mankind with evils. This time he has taken birth as a boy with a dark complexion just like Krishna Paksha night (waning fortnight). Let him be called Krishna. The world will know him by various other names depending upon his work and incidents in his life." Hence, our beloved God was named 'Krishna'. The world knows Him with thousands of names and worships all his forms.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on general assumptions and information. DNA India does not confirm this.)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
‘There is only one goal - finish Kejriwal’: Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on CBI raids
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.