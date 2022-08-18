Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Eight yogas to combine after 400 years; auspicious day for shopping, buying property

Krishna Janmashtami 2022

This year, in certain locations, Janmashtami will fall on August 18th and 19th. However, the ISKCON temples of Mathura, Vrindavan, and Dwarka will also have celebrations on the 19th. Even astrologers' math is at its most accurate on the 19th. Therefore, the 19th of August will be the day much of North India celebrates Krishna Janmotsav.

As the Ashtami date will not remain constant throughout the day on August 18th, this year's Janmashtami celebrations have been clouded in mystery. Instead, it will begin at around 9:30 p.m. On the other hand, on the 19th, it will be there from morning till night. According to Udaya Tithi custom, most temples will have their festivities on April 19.

Shri Krishna's 5249th birthday

According to Dr. Ganesh Mishra, a famous astrologer in the Indian city of Puri, Shri Krishna was born on the Ashtami Tithi, in Muhurta. That's why the celebration of Krishna's birthday starts at midnight. The time range for this Muhurta is between 12:05 am to 12:45 am. This year's celebration is more remarkable because of the constellations' alignment. There is consensus among the learned people of Banaras, Puri, and Tirupati that today is the 5249th anniversary of Lord Krishna's birth.

Janmashtami Yogas

On August 19, the Raja Yogas Kuldeepak, Bharati, Harsh, and Satkirti would form, along with the more fortunate Mahalakshmi, Budhaditya, Dhruva, and Chhatra. Thus, these eight yogas that are celebrated on Janmashtami do not constitute the Mahasanyog that emerged throughout the previous 400 years. Praise in these yogas will lead to more virtue in the world.

Muhoort

Krishna's birthday is traditionally celebrated late at night. However, some individuals have difficulty engaging in night time religious observances. This allows Krishna to be worshipped continuously throughout the day on Ashtami Tithi, the most auspicious day of the year. Experts have designated favourable Lagna and Choghadiya Muhurta for this purpose, taking the Rahukal into account. There will be five such opportunities for prayer and meditation each day.

Good day for shopping

According to Dr. Mishra, the Moon is in its exalted sign today, together with its buddy planet Mars, who is also in the same zodiac and constellation. As a result, Mahalaxmi Yoga has emerged. This auspicious yoga will benefit investments, trades, and property purchasing and selling.

Tradition of fasting

Fasting is customary during Janmashtami. Puranas say that by worshipping Lord Krishna on this day without eating, three births of sins are erased. Wishes come true. This custom is also healthy. Fasting on Janmashtami boosts metabolism and wellness.