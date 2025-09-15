Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

India-US trade talks begin Tuesday, how can India placate Washington? Will New Delhi open farm sector?

Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama calls Amaal Malik 'ch****a', bashes him for this reason; netizens brutally troll her | Viral video

Supreme Court's BIG warning to EC over Bihar SIR: 'Can scrap entire exercise if...'

Love in Vietnam - When Love Becomes Memory and Memory Becomes Love

Taxpayer alert! ITR Filing last date today; what happens if you miss deadline? Know penalties, fines, legal risks

Sadhguru’s morning diet is rooted in Ayurveda, from neem leaves to soaked groundnuts, here's his daily routine

Salman Khan, Jimmy Sheirgill, Angad Bedi: 5 actors who tried their hands in cricket before making it big in Bollywood

Korean glass skin routine: 7 natural ways to achieve that healthy, radiant look at home

Pune Police register case against sacked IAS officer Puja Khedkar’s mother for..., know what happened

HAL's AMCA Challenge: Reform or lose relevance

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India-US trade talks begin Tuesday, how can India placate Washington? Will New Delhi open farm sector?

India-US trade talks begin Tuesday, how can India placate Washington? Will it...

Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama calls Amaal Malik 'ch****a', bashes him for this reason; netizens brutally troll her | Viral video

`Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama calls Amaal Malik 'ch****a', netizens troll her

Supreme Court's BIG warning to EC over Bihar SIR: 'Can scrap entire exercise if...'

SC's BIG warning to EC over Bihar SIR: 'Can scrap entire exercise if...'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Korean glass skin routine: 7 natural ways to achieve that healthy, radiant look at home

Want Korean glass skin at home? Follow these 7 simple tips for a radiant, healthy glow. From double cleansing and natural masks to hydration, diet, and stress-free living, these easy remedies will help you achieve smooth, soft, and poreless skin naturally without expensive treatments.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 15, 2025, 05:04 PM IST

Korean glass skin routine: 7 natural ways to achieve that healthy, radiant look at home
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The concept of Korean glass skin has become a global beauty trend. Known for its radiant, smooth, and poreless look, glass skin is all about maintaining a healthy skin barrier and consistent care. The good news? You don’t need expensive salon treatments. With the right habits and natural remedies, you can work towards glass skin right at home. Here are 7 simple ways to achieve it.

Double cleansing

The foundation of Korean skincare is double cleansing. Start with an oil-based cleanser to remove makeup and sunscreen, followed by a gentle water-based cleanser to clear dirt and impurities. This ensures your skin is fresh and breathable.

Gentle exfoliation

Exfoliate 1-2 times a week with natural scrubs like rice flour or oatmeal. This helps remove dead skin cells, smooth texture, and brighten your complexion. Avoid harsh scrubbing to protect your skin barrier.

Hydration is key

Glass skin is all about deep hydration. Use hydrating toners or rose water sprays to replenish moisture. Drinking 7-8 glasses of water daily also keeps your skin plump from within.

DIY sheet masks

Homemade sheet masks with aloe vera gel, cucumber juice, or honey can lock in moisture and provide instant radiance. Use 2–3 times a week for best results.

Serums and oils

Vitamin C and hyaluronic acid serums are essential for boosting collagen and hydration. If you prefer natural remedies, rosehip or almond oil can help in keeping your skin supple and glowing.

Healthy diet

What you eat reflects on your skin. Add antioxidant-rich foods like berries, green leafy vegetables, nuts, and seeds to your diet. Avoid processed foods and excess sugar, which can dull the skin.

Adequate sleep and stress management

No skincare routine works without proper rest. Aim for 7-8 hours of sleep and practice stress-relieving activities like yoga or meditation. Stress often triggers acne and dullness, which takes away from the glass skin effect.

Korean glass skin isn’t just about products, but about consistency and healthy habits. By combining simple home remedies, a balanced diet, and a mindful lifestyle, you can work towards soft, clear, and naturally radiant skin.

ALSO READ: Loved Mirai? Don't miss THESE VFX-packed Indian films, number 4 was box-office sensation

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kiku Sharda reveals he missed his mother’s last call before her death, lost father just a month later: 'I didn't answer her...'
Kiku Sharda reveals he missed his mother’s last call before her death
US issues BIG statement on Russian drone incursion into Poland: 'We think it's...'
US' BIG statement on Russian drone incursion into Poland: 'We think...'
Gemini Nano Banana AI-Saree edits: Step-by-step guide on how you can create one for yourself!
Gemini Nano Banana AI-Saree edits: Step-by-step guide on how you can create one
Asia Cup 2025: From Pahalgam terror attack to Rohit-Virat’s absence, here’s why IND vs PAK match is proving to be least-hyped
Asia Cup 2025: From Pahalgam terror attack to Rohit-Virat’s absence, here’s why
Bigg Boss 19: Nagma Mirajkar promises wedding prep will be ready before Awez Darbar comes home
Bigg Boss 19: Nagma Mirajkar promises wedding prep will be ready
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE