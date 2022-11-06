Know why you should not hit the bed immediately after having food

Photo: Pixabay

Eating late at night, eating heavy food and going to sleep immediately after eating. These are all things that are enough to make you sick. If you are also used to sleeping immediately after eating food, then this is the reason for many of your diseases. Not only at night, if you have a habit during the day that you sleep after eating, then change this habit.

Because this habit of yours can make you a victim of many serious diseases. The right way of eating food is as important as eating right. Because if you are taking the right diet but the time of taking the diet or after taking that activity is not right, then this food will do you more harm than good. So let's know if you are used to sleeping as soon as you eat, then what diseases can surround you.

Diabetes

After eating food, the level of sugar ie glucose in the body increases. In such a situation, if there is a habit of sleeping after eating, then sugar is not used in the body and more sugar starts dissolving in the blood. Always due to such habits, the risk of getting diabetes increases.

Sleep gets disturbed

After eating food, sleep comes immediately but late at night sleep starts breaking. If this process is done daily, then it starts disturbing sleep. This is because food gets stored in the stomach and digestion becomes slow. Metabolism also becomes weak.

Acidity and burning

If you also have a habit of sleeping immediately after eating, then this is the reason for your acidity and irritation. Sleeping immediately after a meal slows down the digestion process. After eating food, the body starts digesting the food. The intestine makes acid to digest food and if you fall asleep immediately after eating, then this acid comes out of the stomach and reaches the part of the food pipe and lungs and this is the reason for irritation.

Digestion problem

If you fall asleep immediately after eating food, then your food is not digested properly. The reason for this is that after you sleep, most of the body parts become immobile and stop working. In such a situation, the process of digestion gets hindered during sleep, due to which there is trouble in digesting food. This is the reason that people who fall asleep after eating food, their stomach feels full even after getting up.