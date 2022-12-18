Headlines

Lifestyle

Know these 5 science-based benefits of turmeric

Turmeric has antiviral, antibiotic, antioxidant, antifungal and anti-inflammatory properties, which are helpful in protecting you from many diseases.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 09:15 AM IST

It has been revealed in a study that turmeric extract easily dissolves and reaches the tumor and can kill cancer cells. Turmeric has great importance in medical treatment (turmeric benefits). Curcumin present in turmeric is an effective agent for killing cancer cells. Turmeric is a beneficial herb, which has been used for centuries for the beauty and healing of many diseases. If there is no turmeric in the food, then the appearance, colour and taste of the food does not seem pleasant.

Also read: Include amla in your diet to get rid of health problems in winters

Turmeric has antiviral, antibiotic, antioxidant, antifungal and anti-inflammatory properties, which are helpful in protecting you from many diseases. Nutrients like fiber, vitamins C, E, and K, potassium, protein, and calcium are also found in turmeric.

Here are the benefits of turmeric 

Blood is purified by the use of 1 turmeric. Energy circulates in the body. To keep the body clean from the outside, and to avoid boils and pimples, add one teaspoon of turmeric to the bath water and take a bath.

If you are always troubled by the problem of cold and cold, then take turmeric, it is beneficial. Mix neem juice, black pepper powder, honey and turmeric and eat it. Crush 10-12 black peppercorns and add two teaspoons of honey to it. Add turmeric to it and eat it.

Turmeric also protects against cancer. The curcumin present in it does not allow cancer cells to grow. Consuming turmeric on an empty stomach is very effective for cleansing the body. Eat neem and turmeric tablets every morning. This cleanses the body and removes cancer cells from the body.

Turmeric also helps in reducing body infections, burns, inflammation, wounds, skin health and menstrual problems, depression, and digestive system-related problems.

Turmeric gives relief from premature ejaculation. Sometimes premature ejaculation occurs at night due to excessive fatigue. If you also have this problem continues or the partner does not feel satisfaction during sex, try using turmeric and honey. It is better to lick turmeric mixed with honey than to consume any medicine. With this you will get relief from premature ejaculation as well as thinness of semen, impotence and nightmares.

