Know how weather affect your mood and energy

According to the report of Healthline, there is a deep connection between weather and mood. A research was done in the year 2011, in which four categories of people were defined on the basis of weather and mood. The first category included those people who like summer. The mood of such people improves in hot and sunny weather. People in the second category do not like heat. People in the third category do not feel better in the rain. The mood of people belonging to the fourth category remains the same in every season. Overall, it can be said that weather affects people in different ways. Some people like summer and some people like winter. According to the weather, people start feeling good and bad.

According to a recent study, the weather affects our mental health in many ways. When the temperature goes below 10 degree Celsius or exceeds 21 degree Celsius, then people feel negative and their confidence level gets low. The mood also gets spoiled due to humidity and fog. Apart from this, when the temperature is more than 10 ° C and between 21 ° C, then people feel happy. His confidence level becomes high. Clear sky and sunshine make our mood better. The temperature has the biggest effect on mood.

There is also an effect on energy and stress levels

In the winter season, your energy becomes low and due to lack of light, people feel like taking a rest. Whereas in the summer season, your energy increases and you become very active. However, when the temperature is high, exhaustion sets in and you start looking for ways to escape the heat. Apart from this, due to extreme temperature, your stress level increases and you become aggressive. Sometimes aggression also becomes the reason for violence. The stress level decreases slightly in winter. Some people get problems like anxiety and depression during the rainy season.