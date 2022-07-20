Know how 1960s shipwreck found near South Goa’s Vasco became a popular tourist spot

Pixabay

The next time you’re in Goa, forget lounging in a beach shack and partying the night away in a club because adventure beckons you. Goa’s new tourist attraction is a 1960s shipwreck near South Goa’s Vasco.

A ship that sank near the port town of Vasco in the South Goa district more than half a century ago is drawing diving enthusiasts from across the country. The shipwreck rests at the bottom of the Zuari river at a depth of 13 to 14 meters.

Skandan Warrier, a former Navy man revealed to Financial Express that the ship has turned into an artificial reef that shelters fish. Skandan runs a scuba diving training institute in Goa, which revealed that this shipwreck is one of the 7 diving sites near Grand Island, Divers can witness the ship’s bow, davit, winches, ladder, and more. Even novice divers can easily reach and explore the shipwreck.

Local fisherman Anthony Fernandes said the interest in scuba diving has been increasing among Indian tourists. "After the Covid-19 pandemic, we have seen more and more domestic tourists giving diving a try," he said.

Two more ships are known to have sunk in the same area, Warrior said. But they are stuck in deeper parts of the seabed and not so easily reachable. "Both the wrecks are located 18 to 20 meters below the water, so it becomes difficult for novice divers to reach there," he said.