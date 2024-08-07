Know all about Mota Anaj which is now getting popular across india, it is also known as...

Once said to be the poor man's food, "Mota Anaj" is a nutritional treasure trove that is part of India's culinary heritage and one of the best-kept secrets to excellent health. However, due to their outstanding nutritional value, delicious flavour, and high health quotient, these grains have made a name for themselves on the international scene. But what precisely is "Mota Anaj," what distinguishes it from other supplements, and what are its lesser-known health advantages?

The translation of "Mota Anaj" is "coarse grains," or millets. Comparing these grains to more refined grains like wheat and rice, they are usually distinguished by their larger size and rougher texture. Due to their texture, accessibility, local produce, and capacity to grow in less fertile soil, they were historically extensively consumed in rural India. The following millets are classified as Mota Anaj: barley, kangni (foxtail millet), ragi (finger millet), bajra (pearl millet), and jowar (sorghum). It's interesting to note that because of their distinct nutritional value and health advantages, these whole grains have progressively gained popularity throughout the world.

Mota Anaj is renowned for having a high nutritional value. Over time, the trend towards physical fitness and well-being has forced fitness enthusiasts to return to the fundamentals. As a result, millets have found their way into the modern diet, which consists of high-nutrient, gluten-free, and additive-free foods. Furthermore, the benefits of these millets have been actively promoted by the Indian government and food processing industries in India to the point where 2023 was declared the International Year of Millets, with a major focus on improving portion and productivity, consumption, export, strengthening the value, branding, and raising awareness for maximising the advantages of millets in both domestic and international markets. Here are a few more justifications for adding Mota Anaj to your regular diet.

As people become more conscious of the health hazards linked to processed foods and refined grains, they are turning back to healthier, nutrient-dense options like Mota Anaj. Millets are a great source of dietary fibre, which adds bulbs to the stool to improve metabolism and promote satiety, thereby preventing constipation and other conditions linked to colin.

Because of the high fibre content, there is a decreased risk of heart disease by lowering LDL (bad) cholesterol levels by consuming mota anaj.

Because millets are naturally gluten-free, they're a great option for anyone who has coeliac disease or gluten sensitivity.

When compared to crops like rice that require a lot of water, these grains are frequently more environmentally friendly. They require little resources and can be cultivated in a variety of climates.

Because of its adaptability, mota anaj can be used in a wide range of recipes, including salads, porridges, and rotis and upmas. They are a useful addition to contemporary diets because of their adaptability.