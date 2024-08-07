Know all about Mota Anaj which is now getting popular across india, it is also known as...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, farmer’s son who sold items on cycle, built Rs 23000 crore firm with loan of Rs 15000, owns India’s leading...

This Sunny Deol blockbuster was inspired by Hollywood classic, was rejected by Mithun, Mamta Kulkarni, remade in...

Speed of 157 kmph! This Indian bowler was dangerous than Bumrah and Shami, career ended in just 2 months due to...

5 dead after helicopter crashes in Nepal

Only Bollywood star who owns Rs 3 crore EV, just one film-old, still richer than Salman, Akshay, Aamir, secret is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This Sunny Deol blockbuster was inspired by Hollywood classic, was rejected by Mithun, Mamta Kulkarni, remade in...

This Sunny Deol blockbuster was inspired by Hollywood classic, was rejected by Mithun, Mamta Kulkarni, remade in...

Speed of 157 kmph! This Indian bowler was dangerous than Bumrah and Shami, career ended in just 2 months due to...

Speed of 157 kmph! This Indian bowler was dangerous than Bumrah and Shami, career ended in just 2 months due to...

Only Bollywood star who owns Rs 3 crore EV, just one film-old, still richer than Salman, Akshay, Aamir, secret is...

Only Bollywood star who owns Rs 3 crore EV, just one film-old, still richer than Salman, Akshay, Aamir, secret is...

7 fastest electric cars in the world 

7 fastest electric cars in the world 

8 most popular chai varieties in India

8 most popular chai varieties in India

Indian actors in Rs 1000-crore club

Indian actors in Rs 1000-crore club

कार की सनरूफ पर कपल का खुल्लम-खुल्ला प्यार, अश्लील हरकतें करते हुए Video Viral

कार की सनरूफ पर कपल का खुल्लम-खुल्ला प्यार, अश्लील हरकतें करते हुए Video Viral

अरे ! Paris Olympic में विनेश की सेमीफाइनल में एंट्री पर बजरंग पूनिया ने ये क्या कह दिया?

अरे ! Paris Olympic में विनेश की सेमीफाइनल में एंट्री पर बजरंग पूनिया ने ये क्या कह दिया?

Elon Musk की बेटी ने पिता पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, 'क्रूर और झूठे हैं मेरे पापा'

Elon Musk की बेटी ने पिता पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, 'क्रूर और झूठे हैं मेरे पापा'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Himalayan 650: 5 bikes set to launch in August 2024

Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Himalayan 650: 5 bikes set to launch in August 2024

In pics: Ileana D'Cruz reveals son Koa's face, drops adorable photos from his 1st birthday

In pics: Ileana D'Cruz reveals son Koa's face, drops adorable photos from his 1st birthday

Who is Sam Merchant? Triptii Dimri’s rumoured boyfriend, businessman who parties with Bollywood celebs, is founder of...

Who is Sam Merchant? Triptii Dimri’s rumoured boyfriend, businessman who parties with Bollywood celebs, is founder of...

Breaking Olympics 2024: Heartbreak For India! Vinesh Phogat Disqualified Ahead Of Gold Match

Breaking Olympics 2024: Heartbreak For India! Vinesh Phogat Disqualified Ahead Of Gold Match

Bangladesh Political Crisis: Passengers Recount Scary Unrest After Air India Flight Lands in Delhi

Bangladesh Political Crisis: Passengers Recount Scary Unrest After Air India Flight Lands in Delhi

Lok Sabha: TMC MP Sayani Ghosh Attacks Modi Government, Says 'Vikas Ki Mausi 10 Saal Mein..'

Lok Sabha: TMC MP Sayani Ghosh Attacks Modi Government, Says 'Vikas Ki Mausi 10 Saal Mein..'

This Sunny Deol blockbuster was inspired by Hollywood classic, was rejected by Mithun, Mamta Kulkarni, remade in...

This Sunny Deol blockbuster was inspired by Hollywood classic, was rejected by Mithun, Mamta Kulkarni, remade in...

Only Bollywood star who owns Rs 3 crore EV, just one film-old, still richer than Salman, Akshay, Aamir, secret is...

Only Bollywood star who owns Rs 3 crore EV, just one film-old, still richer than Salman, Akshay, Aamir, secret is...

Ananya Panday finds new bae post breakup with Aditya Roy Kapur; know his connection to Mukesh Ambani's family

Ananya Panday finds new bae post breakup with Aditya Roy Kapur; know his connection to Mukesh Ambani's family

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Know all about Mota Anaj which is now getting popular across india, it is also known as...

The translation of "Mota Anaj" is "coarse grains," or millets. Comparing these grains to more refined grains like wheat and rice, they are usually distinguished by their larger size and rougher texture

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 07, 2024, 04:35 PM IST

Know all about Mota Anaj which is now getting popular across india, it is also known as...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Once said to be the poor man's food, "Mota Anaj" is a nutritional treasure trove that is part of India's culinary heritage and one of the best-kept secrets to excellent health. However, due to their outstanding nutritional value, delicious flavour, and high health quotient, these grains have made a name for themselves on the international scene. But what precisely is "Mota Anaj," what distinguishes it from other supplements, and what are its lesser-known health advantages? 

The translation of "Mota Anaj" is "coarse grains," or millets. Comparing these grains to more refined grains like wheat and rice, they are usually distinguished by their larger size and rougher texture. Due to their texture, accessibility, local produce, and capacity to grow in less fertile soil, they were historically extensively consumed in rural India. The following millets are classified as Mota Anaj: barley, kangni (foxtail millet), ragi (finger millet), bajra (pearl millet), and jowar (sorghum). It's interesting to note that because of their distinct nutritional value and health advantages, these whole grains have progressively gained popularity throughout the world.

Mota Anaj is renowned for having a high nutritional value. Over time, the trend towards physical fitness and well-being has forced fitness enthusiasts to return to the fundamentals. As a result, millets have found their way into the modern diet, which consists of high-nutrient, gluten-free, and additive-free foods. Furthermore, the benefits of these millets have been actively promoted by the Indian government and food processing industries in India to the point where 2023 was declared the International Year of Millets, with a major focus on improving portion and productivity, consumption, export, strengthening the value, branding, and raising awareness for maximising the advantages of millets in both domestic and international markets. Here are a few more justifications for adding Mota Anaj to your regular diet.

As people become more conscious of the health hazards linked to processed foods and refined grains, they are turning back to healthier, nutrient-dense options like Mota Anaj. Millets are a great source of dietary fibre, which adds bulbs to the stool to improve metabolism and promote satiety, thereby preventing constipation and other conditions linked to colin.

Because of the high fibre content, there is a decreased risk of heart disease by lowering LDL (bad) cholesterol levels by consuming mota anaj.

Because millets are naturally gluten-free, they're a great option for anyone who has coeliac disease or gluten sensitivity.

When compared to crops like rice that require a lot of water, these grains are frequently more environmentally friendly. They require little resources and can be cultivated in a variety of climates.

Because of its adaptability, mota anaj can be used in a wide range of recipes, including salads, porridges, and rotis and upmas. They are a useful addition to contemporary diets because of their adaptability.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani takes zero salary, he never sells his shares, then how does he manage his expenses

Mukesh Ambani takes zero salary, he never sells his shares, then how does he manage his expenses

'Shah Rukh Khan changed my life': John Cena says he was 'starstruck', describes 'emotional' meeting at Ambani wedding

'Shah Rukh Khan changed my life': John Cena says he was 'starstruck', describes 'emotional' meeting at Ambani wedding

Meet Ajay Devgn's actress who is Hema Malini's cousin, had to struggle for films, know her connection to Juhi Chawla

Meet Ajay Devgn's actress who is Hema Malini's cousin, had to struggle for films, know her connection to Juhi Chawla

This blockbuster was rejected by 12 superstars, earned 7 times its budget; Hindi remake became first Indian film to...

This blockbuster was rejected by 12 superstars, earned 7 times its budget; Hindi remake became first Indian film to...

Meet man who left Apple job to build Rs 9000 crore company in just 3 years, not from IIT, IIM, owns India’s fastest....

Meet man who left Apple job to build Rs 9000 crore company in just 3 years, not from IIT, IIM, owns India’s fastest....

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Himalayan 650: 5 bikes set to launch in August 2024

Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Himalayan 650: 5 bikes set to launch in August 2024

In pics: Ileana D'Cruz reveals son Koa's face, drops adorable photos from his 1st birthday

In pics: Ileana D'Cruz reveals son Koa's face, drops adorable photos from his 1st birthday

Who is Sam Merchant? Triptii Dimri’s rumoured boyfriend, businessman who parties with Bollywood celebs, is founder of...

Who is Sam Merchant? Triptii Dimri’s rumoured boyfriend, businessman who parties with Bollywood celebs, is founder of...

India's most expensive TV show cost more than Adipurush, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, Baahubali; faced ban, its budget is...

India's most expensive TV show cost more than Adipurush, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, Baahubali; faced ban, its budget is...

The 'haunted, cursed' bungalow that 'ruined' 3 Bollywood superstars, all lost stardom, went bankrupt after living there

The 'haunted, cursed' bungalow that 'ruined' 3 Bollywood superstars, all lost stardom, went bankrupt after living there

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement