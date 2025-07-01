The Amazon founder has four kids from his ex-wife, philanthropist and novelist, MacKenzie Scott, three sons and one daughter. While his eldest son and child, Prestine, was born in 2000. He will now father three more children with his new wife- Lauren Sanchez.

One of the world’s richest person, Jeff Bezos recently married journalist Lauren Sanchez in Italy. With this marriage, Jeff Bezos has become a father of three more children, that of his new wife’s children from former relationships. The businessman will now father his stepchildren as well: Nikko, 24, Evan, 19, and Ella, 17. The Amazon founder already has four kids from his ex-wife, philanthropist and novelist, MacKenzie Scott, three sons and one daughter. While his eldest son and child, Prestine, was born in 2000, the names and birthdates of his other three children out of whom a girl is said to be adopted from China, nothing is much known.

Bezos’ children with former wife

Even after massive worldwide fame, Bezos has kept the lives of his children private for their security and personal independence. Jeff Bezos was married to MacKenzie Scott for 25 years and ended their marriage after divorce in 2019. The two parented four children together, while they were married, three biological sons and one adopted daughter. Their parenting emphasised more on the privacy of their children.

Among his children, the identity of only his eldest child, his son, Prestone. The name of this child is special as he carries Bezos’ middle name, and traces back to his great-grandfather, Lloyd Preston Gise. Even though he keeps his children's lives private the couple was once seen in a rare appearance together in 2016 at the premiere of Star Trek Beyond with their four children.

Preston again accompanied his father to the 2019 American Portrait Gala at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery in Washington, DC.

Bezos’ parenting style

Bezos has given emphasis on the importance of passion, independence, and hands-on learning when it comes to parenting.

In many of his speeches, Bezos has mentioned about his father, Cuban immigrant Miguel “Mike” Bezos, and how much he inspired him all his life. Bezos also revealed how his dad serves as his role model. He said, “I think in every immigrant you'll find a deep optimism and a deep resilience too,” he said in a video from the event. "My dad is an intense hard worker. My dad is warm and he teaches an easy smile. My brother and sister and I could not have had a better role model.”