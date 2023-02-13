Kiss Day 2023: Top 20 wishes, messages, quotes and greetings to make your valentine's week special

File photo

Valentine's Day is just a day away. The anticipation for the day has begun. With the special days before Valentine's Day on February 14, the celebrations have already begun. On February 7, Rose Day marks the start of Valentine's Day for people all around the world. Followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, and then Kiss Day on February 13. Today is Kiss Day and Social media is also cheering for the best and most intimate expression of love.

This day gives you another excuse to seal your love with a kiss. Here are some wonderful Kiss Day wishes, quotes, and greetings that you may send to your loved one to make the day memorable.

1. The moment we make love by kissing each other is the moment I want to pause it for all my life. Happy Kiss Day!

2. One of the most wonderful gifts that you can give to the one you love is a loving kiss.

3. Sweetheart sending you a loving kiss to let you know how much you mean to me.

4. If I got a chance to show love, then I would kiss you every hour, minute, every second and never let you go. Love you so much, baby... Happy Kiss Day!

5. Kissing makes us fall in love with each other again and again. Let's create new memories today. Happy Kiss Day!

6. The greatest moment of joy is when I am kissing you on your lips. Happy Kiss Day, sweetheart!

7. My star your hugs and kisses are like the stars that light up my life, my whole world when it gets dark. Happy Kiss Day!

8. Kisses work like a natural sweetener for every relationship. The more you kiss, the sweeter the bond you share. Happy Kiss Day!

9. On this Kiss day, I open my heart to let you know how much I love you. Happy Kiss Day my love!

10. As per doctors, kissing reduces blood pressure. So, I want to kiss you daily to keep us always fit. Happy Kiss Day 2023!

