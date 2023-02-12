Kiss Day 2023: Date, history, significance, and celebrations of the 7th day of valentine's week

Representational image

Kiss Day is a day celebrated as part of Valentine's Week, which is a week-long celebration leading up to Valentine's Day on February 14. On Kiss Day, couples express their love and affection for each other through kissing. It is a day for couples to show their love and appreciation for one another, and for single people to look forward to finding love in the future. Whether it's a kiss on the cheek, a hug, or a passionate lip lock, the important thing is to express love and affection for those closest to you.

Why is Kiss Day celebrated?

Every loving couple celebrates Kiss Day on February 13. It is said that kissing each other with love on this day deepens the love even more. A loving kiss works to increase mutual love and respect. Kiss is very important in life. This is such a touch, which can reduce sorrow. Kissing a sad and troubled person on the forehead with love and hugging him, then his sorrows can be reduced. Kiss is said to be a better and easier way to express love. Through which you can convey your feelings to your loved one very lovingly.

Kiss Day 2023: History

It is said that in the 6th century, France used to express their love by dancing with each other and kissing when the dance was over. It is also said that kissing started in Russia while taking vows during the marriage. At the same time, the tradition of kissing each other started at the time of greeting in Rome. In this way, through whom this process of expressing one's feelings gradually started all over the world.

Kiss Day 2023: Significance and importance

Kissing is a powerful way to convey emotions and strengthen the bond between two people, and Kiss Day is a special occasion to celebrate this bond. Some couples exchange kisses in public, while others choose to share intimate kisses in private. Some couples also exchange gifts or write love letters to each other on this day.

In short, Kiss Day is a fun and playful way for couples to express their love for one another and celebrate their relationship. Whether it's a quick peck on the cheek or a passionate kiss, this day is about expressing love and affection physically.