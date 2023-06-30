King Charles and Queen Camilla flaunts Sabyasachi’s Shola masks at the Animal Ball

On June 29, 2023, King Charles III and Queen Camilla attended the Animal Ball in London. The event, held at Lancaster House, was organized by the Elephant Family in partnership with the British Asian Trust and focused on celebrating indigenous communities. The Animal Ball is an annual conservation charity ball that aims to raise awareness and funds for the protection of wildlife.

During the event, Indian designers Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Manish Malhotra, and Anita Dongre showcased their creativity by designing masks for the guests. Sabyasachi, in particular, created elephant masks that King Charles and Queen Camilla wore to complement their outfits. The masks, called Shola masks, were inspired by Bengal's rich heritage and culture. Sabyasachi shared the Royal couple's mask photos on Instagram, explaining the significance behind the designs.

"The Shola masks have been made by hand using age-old artisanal techniques and materials, as a collaboration between the artists from the Sabyasachi Art Foundation and the master craftspeople of Bengal," Sabyasachi wrote.

He added, "The masks celebrate the continuity of one of Bengal's most treasured heritage crafts that is practiced by about 5,000 artisans. Shola is the craft of carving sholapith, the spongey cork from the aquatic plant that grows in the marshlands of Bengal. The Shola Masks are made in homage to Bengal’s living heritage and culture."

To further support the cause of wildlife conservation, King Charles and Queen Camilla presented two prestigious awards at the Animal Ball. The awards, named the Mark Shand Award and the Tara Award, were given to individuals who made notable contributions to protecting Asian wildlife. The Royal couple donned custom-made Anna Valentine outfits for the occasion, adding an elegant touch to their participation in the event.

The Animal Ball, as reported by the Daily Mail, proved to be a grand celebration dedicated to preserving nature and honoring those who strive to protect it. The presence of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, along with the collaboration of Indian designers, added prestige and significance to the event.

Manish Malhotra, a renowned fashion designer, crafted the regal Maharaja mask, representing the majestic lion, for the Animal Ball, whereas Sabyasachi designed the exquisite Shola mask.

"The Maharaja mask, our majestic Indian lion, is a symbol of strength and a paragon of protective leadership. Framed by ethically-sourced feathers and topaz crystals, the mask is a testament to preserving craftsmanship like how a lion safeguards its territory, with the same tenacity and devotion we hold towards the Indian art and artisans," Manish Malhotra wrote.

Anita Dongre designed the Panchhi Mask for the Animal Ball. "Our Panchhi Mask pays homage to the lush habitats of the forest and has been meticulously hand-painted in Pichhwai, a 400-year-old technique that master artisans lovingly carry and create to this day," she wrote.

Crafted using cruelty-free plant leather, the Pranchhi mask showcased intricate zardozi and golden thread embroidery, depicting a vibrant parrot.