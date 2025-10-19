FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Two director brothers gave Ranbir Kapoor career-worst films, one directed 'biggest flop in cinema history', other is jobless from 12 years, they are..

No vadapav, 700-800 reps daily: How Rohit Sharma transformed his body and lost 11kg before Australia series

Happy Diwali 2025: Top 25+ wishes, messages, and quotes to celebrate festival of lights

French Embassy's playful take on Diwali date confusion goes viral

'Don't want votes of...': Union Minister Giriraj Singh makes shocking remark on Muslims

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy issues BIG statement on Russian President accusing Moscow of no intention to end the war: 'Putin cannot be stopped...'

'Arey bhai, use popcorn mat de': Abhishek Nayar's hilarious response after seeing Rohit Sharma munch during rain delay goes viral

Air China flight makes emergency landing after passenger's bag catches fire

Why are suddenly Indians being removed from Canada? The reason is...

Diwali 2025: 7 must-watch theatre, OTT releases, from Thamma to Baaghi 4' on Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video

LIFESTYLE

Kim Kardashian makes bold statement in head-covering nude gown at Academy Museum Gala, see pics

Kim K arrived at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures completely clad in nude beige—and we mean, from head to toe!

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 19, 2025, 04:42 PM IST

Kim Kardashian makes bold statement in head-covering nude gown at Academy Museum Gala, see pics
Kim Kardashian has once again delivered! She attended the fifth annual Academy Museum Gala and stole the show with her bold and modern fashion statement on the red carpet.

Kim K arrived at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures completely clad in nude beige—and we mean, from head to toe! This stunning ensemble proved once again that when it comes to red carpet drama, no one can do it like Kim Kardashian.

A veiled and jewelled silhouette

Kim K's striking avant-garde ensemble—a full-length, form-fitting nude beige gown—is a show-stopping creation straight off the runway from Maison Margiela's Spring/Summer 2025 Couture collection, designed by Glenn Martens.

The dress features a strapless, structured bodice that accentuates the figure, and its dramatic, flowing sleeves extend from the arms to the floor, providing movement and elegance. The skirt of the gown falls in soft, gathered pleats, creating a fluid, sculptural shape.

A striking feature of this look is the matching fabric that completely covers her head, giving the outfit a mysterious look. Contrasting with the minimalist tone of the dress, the look is further enhanced by a stunning statement necklace.

The necklace is made up of large, silver-colored crystal motifs, each set with striking green emeralds. It was also accompanied by sparkling emerald rings, which added a rich pop of colour and a touch of old-world glamour to this futuristic ensemble.

 

 

Social media reactions

As always with Kim, the internet had a variety of opinions. On Instagram, fans were impressed, calling her look "her best look ever" and calling her "an amazing fashion icon." Many praised her bold style, with one user writing, "Okay, but this is really cool," while another jokingly wrote, "Mommy, just in time for Halloween."

Still, not everyone agreed – some admitted, "I don't like the veil action," while others joked, "I think people just want to squeeze the life out of Kim."

Reddit, on the other hand, was less than kind. Critics speculated about her comfort level, commenting, "I think this woman wakes up every day of her life thinking, 'What's the most uncomfortable and impractical thing I can wear?'"

Others compared the look to her Kanye-era attire - "This is something I expected when she was with Kanye" - while one user made the explicit comparison - "Reminds me of Jonah Hill's character in Django Unchained."

Also read: Nita Ambani stuns in off-shoulder blouse, draped in Kanchivaram saree at London pink ball with daughter Isha Ambani; See Pics

 

