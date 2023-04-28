Kim Kardashian lookalike Christina Ashten dies of cardiac arrest post plastic surgery

Christina Ashten Gourkani, Kim Kardashian's lookalike, died after suffering a cardiac arrest. In a statement released Tuesday, April 25, the 34-year-old OnlyFans model's family confirmed she had died.

"In the early morning hours at approximately 4:31 am on 4/20/2023, our family received a tragic phone call from a family member who was frantically screaming and crying hysterically on the other end of the line....Ashten is dying...Ashten is dying. A phone call that instantly shattered our world and will forever haunt our family for the rest of our lives,'' her family said.

The family added that the model suffered from cardiac arrest following a "medical procedure that took a turn for the worse.'' ''Her sudden and tragic passing is currently being investigated as a homicide related to a medical procedure that took a turn for the worse,'' the family claimed.

''It is with deep sorrow and an immensely heavy broken heart that we have to share the most shattering, unfortunate, and unexpected passing of our beautiful beloved daughter and sister Christina Ashten Gourkani,” Ms Ashten's family wrote.

According to the Mayo Clinic, cardiac arrest occurs when the heart's electrical system malfunctions, causing the heart to stop functioning.

California-based 34-year-old model had 6,26,000 Instagram followers. Kim Kardashian's striking resemblance captured the attention of fans around the world.

OnlyFans model's family described Ms. Gourkani as a person who kneels down to talk to kids at eye level and searches for lonely people in the corner.

Meanwhile, her family described her as ''a caring and loving free spirit that always brought a smile to anyone's face she crossed paths with. Ashten's spirit will forever carry on to those she leaves behind and those around her, the family said.

Canadian actor Saint also lost his life due to surgery

A 22-year-old Canadian actor underwent 12 surgeries to look like pop star Jimin. He wanted to change the shape of his jawline and chin. Disappointed with his looks, Saint underwent surgery but he had no idea that even a small mistake could lead to death. Due to some mistake during the surgery, his health deteriorated and he died. Saint's close friend said that he wanted to change the look of his jawline and chin. He wanted a V-shaped jawline, so he underwent about 12 surgeries. In these surgeries, he poured money like water but in the end, it was all wasted. No one expected that St. would be away from us because of this. If he did not tamper so much, he would be doing a good job today.