Kiara looks ravishing in hot-red crochet bustier dress worth Rs 2.25 lakh

The talented Kiara Advani is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie "Satyaprem Ki Katha," and her promotional looks are absolutely stunning. Her recent fashion choices have been a major source of inspiration for summer fashion enthusiasts. Kiara has a knack for turning heads, and whenever she shares her pictures on social media, they instantly go viral. Fashion lovers can find a wealth of inspiration in her Instagram diaries. While we eagerly await her next fashion statement, let's take a closer look at her recent appearance and draw some style inspiration.

Kiara looked absolutely radiant as she showcased her hourglass-like figure in a captivating red body-hugging dress. Her alluring off-shoulder crochet dress featured rounded cups and a concealed inner corset, exuding sultriness in every way. It's safe to say that Kiara set the internet ablaze with her stunning pictures. She effortlessly exuded glamour in a minimal yet classy manner.

The bustier mini dress that Kiara wore is from the renowned clothing brand Magda Butrym. However, what caught everyone's attention was the price of her ensemble. Kiara's red outfit comes with a hefty price tag of £2150, which, when converted to Indian currency, amounts to approximately Rs. 2,24,759.42.

To complete her smoking-hot look, Kiara accessorized with a pair of statement earrings, matching pumps, and elegantly styled wavy hair. Her makeup was subtle yet impactful, featuring well-defined eyebrows, nude lips, blushed cheeks, and highlighted cheekbones. However, the price of her stunning red pumps raised quite a few eyebrows. Upon further investigation, we discovered that Kiara's exquisite pumps are from the renowned brand Christian Louboutin, with a price tag of Rs. 1,23,500.

Also read: Kiara Advani vs Sara Ali Khan: Who wore Rs 1,98,000 jacket better?