Kiara Advani vs Sara Ali Khan: Who wore Rs 1,98,000 jacket better?

Kiara Advani has been making headlines with her latest appearance, captivating everyone with her stunning look in Nachita Barve's exquisite red jacket. Interestingly, this very jacket had previously been also worn by Sara Ali Khan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 07:23 AM IST

Sara Ali Khan and Kiara Advani, two popular Bollywood actresses, have garnered significant attention for their fashion choices. Recently, both actresses were spotted wearing the same stunning red Moonflower jacket designed by Nachiket Barve. Now, the question arises: Who wore the ensemble better?

Kiara Advani, known for her simple yet gorgeous style, stepped out in the breathtaking Nachiket Barve jacket. She chose a bright red, full-length jacket adorned with sequins and intricate embroidery. To enhance the allure of the outfit, Kiara paired the red Moonflower jacket with a plunging neckline red sequin top, adding a touch of sensuality. Completing her overall look, she opted for a subtle makeup look, complemented by silver earrings and sandals.

Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, is renowned for her vibrant fashion choices. She put her own twist on the beautiful Nachiket Barve jacket by pairing it with a V-neck red cropped top featuring the same flowery embroidery, along with flared bright red pants. To exude charm and youthfulness, Sara opted for minimal makeup with a red lip, matching nails, earrings, and a ring.

Both Kiara and Sara managed to look stunning in the bright red jacket, each showcasing their unique style. These actresses consistently keep us updated with the latest trends. However, the question of who looked more gorgeous in Nachiket Barve's jacket remains subjective and a matter of personal preference.

listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

