Kiara Advani swears by ragi roti: Know more about this superfood, and its benefits

Kiara Advani’s diet includes ragi roti, a nutritious alternative to regular wheat roti. Rich in fibre, protein, and nutrients, it aids in weight loss, stabilises blood sugar levels, and keeps you feeling full for longer. Her simple recipe proves that healthy eating can be both tasty and inspiring.

Have you ever thought a simple, everyday roti could transform your health? Taking inspiration from Kiara Advani’s diet plan, the humble ragi roti (also called nachni roti) proves that fitness doesn’t have to be boring. Packed with nutrients and flavour, this wholesome alternative supports weight loss while keeping meals satisfying and enjoyable.

Why is ragi roti a healthy choice?

High in Fibre - Ragi is rich in dietary fibre, which keeps you feeling full for longer and helps prevent overeating. It provides steady energy throughout the day, making it an excellent choice for those trying to cut down on unhealthy snacking. Maintains Blood Sugar Levels - With a low glycemic index, ragi releases sugar gradually into the bloodstream. This makes it especially helpful for people with diabetes who need to manage their sugar intake carefully. Rich in Protein and Nutrients - Ragi contains plant-based protein and essential amino acids such as methionine, which aid in muscle repair, bone strength, and overall body functioning. It’s also a great source of calcium and iron, supporting long-term health.

Kiara’s balanced lunch

One of Kiara’s simple yet powerful meals is a ragi roti paired with green vegetables. This combination offers a balance of healthy carbs, fibre, and micronutrients, perfect for fueling the body without adding unnecessary calories.

How to make ragi roti at home

Making this nutritious dish is quick and easy:

Mix ragi (finger millet) flour with a pinch of salt.

Add finely chopped onions if you like extra flavour.

Using warm water, knead into a soft dough and divide into small balls.

Flatten each ball with your palms, then roll gently into a roti.

Cook on a hot tawa until golden on both sides. Brush lightly with oil or ghee if desired for enhanced taste.

Fitness with flavour

Kiara Advani reminds us that eating healthy doesn’t mean sacrificing taste. By making smart swaps like ragi roti, we can enjoy meals that are both delicious and nutritious. Her approach shows that fitness can be enjoyable, and inspires us to treat our bodies with the same care.

