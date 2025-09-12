Kiara Advani swears by ragi roti: Know more about this superfood, and its benefits

Tamannaah Bhatia’s trainer Siddhartha Singh lists worst foods that hinder your weight loss: Aloo Paratha, Coke, more to avoid
LIFESTYLE
Kiara Advani’s diet includes ragi roti, a nutritious alternative to regular wheat roti. Rich in fibre, protein, and nutrients, it aids in weight loss, stabilises blood sugar levels, and keeps you feeling full for longer. Her simple recipe proves that healthy eating can be both tasty and inspiring.
Have you ever thought a simple, everyday roti could transform your health? Taking inspiration from Kiara Advani’s diet plan, the humble ragi roti (also called nachni roti) proves that fitness doesn’t have to be boring. Packed with nutrients and flavour, this wholesome alternative supports weight loss while keeping meals satisfying and enjoyable.
One of Kiara’s simple yet powerful meals is a ragi roti paired with green vegetables. This combination offers a balance of healthy carbs, fibre, and micronutrients, perfect for fueling the body without adding unnecessary calories.
Making this nutritious dish is quick and easy:
Kiara Advani reminds us that eating healthy doesn’t mean sacrificing taste. By making smart swaps like ragi roti, we can enjoy meals that are both delicious and nutritious. Her approach shows that fitness can be enjoyable, and inspires us to treat our bodies with the same care.
