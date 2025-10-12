Kiara Advani’s Pregnancy Diet: Actress shares secret behind that radiant glow

Latest OTT Releases This Weekend: Top 7 movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Jiohotstar, more
LIFESTYLE
Kiara Advani, one of Bollywood’s most loved actresses, is glowing with happiness as she and her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, welcome their first child. During her pregnancy, she gave her fans a glimpse of how she was maintaining her health and glow.
During her pregnancy, the actress recently delighted her fans by sharing a sneak peek into her wholesome pregnancy diet through her Instagram stories. Her lunch plate looked nutritious, a fresh salad bowl filled with ripe tomatoes, crunchy lettuce, crisp cucumbers, tender zucchini slices, and juicy pomegranate seeds.
The salad bowl was rich in fibre, antioxidants, and vitamins, showing her dedication to keeping both herself and her baby healthy. Fresh vegetables and fruits like these are often recommended for mothers as they boost energy, improve digestion, and help maintain radiant skin.
Kiara made a breathtaking debut at the Met Gala 2025, one of fashion’s biggest global events. Embracing her baby bump with pride, she walked the red carpet in a custom-made black gown featuring a striking golden breastplate designed in the shape of two hearts linked by a delicate umbilical cord, a heartfelt tribute to the bond between a mother and child.
Her outfit was completed with a flowing white cape, soft curls, and minimal, natural makeup, enhancing her pregnancy glow.
On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in YRF’s Spy Universe film War 2, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, which hit theatres on August 14, 2025.
