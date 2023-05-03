Search icon
Kiara Advani looks stunning-yet-comfy outfit at airport, carries Fendi handbag worth Rs...

Kiara carried a light brown-hued leather bag from the label, Fendi, which is available at its official website for worth Rs. 4,91,631.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA web team |Updated: May 03, 2023, 11:51 AM IST

Kiara Advani is one of the most loved actresses among the Bollywood actress. The diva has made a special place in the hearts of people in a very short time. The actress loves to flaunt her expensive handbags and clothes, and many other things, which are worth lakhs and crores.

Recently, the actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport, in a comfy white-coloured knitted top featuring a plunging neckline. Kiara paired it with beige-coloured flared pants and white sneakers. However, it was her sling bag with took away all the limelight. 

Kiara carried a light brown-hued leather bag from the label, Fendi, which is available at its official website for worth Rs. 4,91,631.

For glam picks, she kept it absolutely simple with no makeup look and did a tinted lip. 

This is not the first time that Kiara has been spotted with an expensive handbag. In fact, she's a huge fan of luxurious items such as shawls. 

Once Kiara was seen with a sky blue coloured handbag which grabbed a lot of attention on the internet. It was a medium tote bag from the luxurious brand Gucci for $3,980 on the official site of the brand. It comes up to Rs 2,96,029 approximately. 

Kiara Advani's last release was 'Bhool Bhulaiya' in 2022, and next, she will be seen in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' opposite Kartik Aaryan. 

 

