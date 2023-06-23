Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Kiara Advani looks breathtaking at Satyaprem Ki Katha promotions in Jacquemus mini skirt worth Rs 98k

Kiara Advani opted for an exotic Jacquemus mini skirt for the promotion event of her upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 05:31 PM IST

Kiara Advani looks breathtaking at Satyaprem Ki Katha promotions in Jacquemus mini skirt worth Rs 98k
Kiara Advani looks breathtaking in Jacquemus mini skirt worth Rs 98k

Kiara Advani has been busy promoting her upcoming film, "Satyaprem Ki Katha," alongside co-star Kartik Aaryan. Despite her packed schedule, Kiara continues to impress with her stunning fashion choices. Recently, she shared pictures on Instagram showcasing her promotional look for the film, which included an off-white bodysuit and a statement-making mini skirt from the luxury brand Jacquemus.

The skirt, known as "La mini jupe Artichaut," features an asymmetrically draped waist, topstitched ruffles with a frayed design, an adjustable tie with a large pearl, a fitted silhouette, and a cropped asymmetric hem. It is priced at ₹98,055 (USD 1,195).

Kiara paired the skirt with a collared bodysuit that has a plunging V neckline, half-length sleeves, a ribbed design, contrast buttons on the torso, and a body-hugging fit that accentuates her slim figure.

To complete her ensemble, Kiara opted for beige embellished high heels, along with silver and gold jewellery, including patterned hoop earrings and rings. Her hair was styled in a center part with loose open tresses, and she wore a natural makeup look featuring nude pink lips, rosy cheeks, a dewy base, feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, and subtle eyeshadow.

Fans and paparazzi captured photos and videos of Kiara during the promotional event, and one Instagram page even referred to her as the new Barbie, praising her cute and beautiful look.

"Satyaprem Ki Katha," starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, is scheduled to release on June 29. The film also features Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anuradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now
Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive
In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in red thigh-high slit dress, fans call her 'explosive bombshell'
Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'
Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
WhatsApp may soon allow you to pin a message in chats and groups
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.