Kiara Advani looks breathtaking at Satyaprem Ki Katha promotions in Jacquemus mini skirt worth Rs 98k

Kiara Advani looks breathtaking in Jacquemus mini skirt worth Rs 98k

Kiara Advani has been busy promoting her upcoming film, "Satyaprem Ki Katha," alongside co-star Kartik Aaryan. Despite her packed schedule, Kiara continues to impress with her stunning fashion choices. Recently, she shared pictures on Instagram showcasing her promotional look for the film, which included an off-white bodysuit and a statement-making mini skirt from the luxury brand Jacquemus.

The skirt, known as "La mini jupe Artichaut," features an asymmetrically draped waist, topstitched ruffles with a frayed design, an adjustable tie with a large pearl, a fitted silhouette, and a cropped asymmetric hem. It is priced at ₹98,055 (USD 1,195).

Kiara paired the skirt with a collared bodysuit that has a plunging V neckline, half-length sleeves, a ribbed design, contrast buttons on the torso, and a body-hugging fit that accentuates her slim figure.

To complete her ensemble, Kiara opted for beige embellished high heels, along with silver and gold jewellery, including patterned hoop earrings and rings. Her hair was styled in a center part with loose open tresses, and she wore a natural makeup look featuring nude pink lips, rosy cheeks, a dewy base, feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, and subtle eyeshadow.

Fans and paparazzi captured photos and videos of Kiara during the promotional event, and one Instagram page even referred to her as the new Barbie, praising her cute and beautiful look.

"Satyaprem Ki Katha," starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, is scheduled to release on June 29. The film also features Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anuradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania.