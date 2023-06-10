Kiara Advani in exquisite hot pink saree looks like an ethnic dream; check out the price

Kiara Advani is a true fashionista, and she never misses an opportunity to wow her fans with her flawless style. She has built a name for herself in the fashion sector in addition to conquering hearts with her blockbuster performances in films. Kiara's fashion choices are always on fire, whether she's wearing flashy ensembles or carrying pricey bags. And right now, the diva has her admirers in awe with her promotional image for her upcoming flim, Satyaprem Ki Katha. She recently wore a brilliant pink-hued saree, and the price of the saree will blow your mind.

Kiara Advani has recently been busy promoting her upcoming film, Satyaprem Ki Katha. And now, the diva is ready to make a dazzling cameo on The Kapil Sharma Show, a popular comedy show. The paparazzi recently spotted her outside the set of TKSS. Her glam avatar, on the other hand, drew our attention.

Kiara wore a saree with floral embroidery and a sleek border. She paired her saree with a white cotton silk satin blouse with thread and pittan embroidery, strappy sleeves, and a plunging neckline.

Kiara picked her accessories carefully to complement her stylish look. She chose a striking silver ring and jhumkis encrusted with glittering stones, which gave the entire ensemble a hint of glitz. They fell gracefully, highlighting her beautiful grin. Kiara kept her makeup minimal, allowing her natural beauty to shine through, and styled her hair in a nicely made ponytail, exuding effortless charm. She also wore matching sandals to round off the whole outfit.