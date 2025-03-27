Kiara opted for a soft pink Balenciaga top featuring a pussy bow neckline and draped details, giving it a sophisticated touch.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were recently spotted house-hunting in the city, and while the couple looked great together, it was Kiara’s maternity fashion that stole the show. Dressed in a stylish pink top, she effortlessly combined elegance with comfort, proving that pregnancy fashion can be both trendy and practical.

Kiara’s chic look

Kiara opted for a soft pink Balenciaga top featuring a pussy bow neckline and draped details, giving it a sophisticated touch. The high-low hem and full sleeves added a polished yet relaxed vibe. She paired it with black leggings and beige flats, keeping her outfit both chic and comfortable. With a minimal makeup look and her hair neatly tied in a bun, she kept things simple yet graceful.

Kiara’s designer top is from Balenciaga and comes with a price tag of $629, which is approximately ₹52,000.

Sidharth’s casual look

Sidharth Malhotra kept it laid-back in a navy blue half-sleeve shirt with open buttons, paired with olive green relaxed-fit trousers.

On work front

Kiara was last seen in Game Changer and will soon begin filming for Toxic with Yash. Sidharth, on the other hand, is gearing up for Param Sundari with Janhvi Kapoor.

