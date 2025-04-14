Khushi Kapoor shares that she honours her mother Sridevi’s legacy by wearing her timeless outfits. She looks up to her sister Janhvi Kapoor as her biggest fashion inspiration and believes in embracing personal style over following trends.

In a touching revelation, Khushi Kapoor opened up about how she continues to cherish her late mother Sridevi’s memory through fashion. The young actress, daughter of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi, shared that she still wears her mom’s clothes, keeping her timeless legacy alive through her wardrobe choices.

Speaking at a recent fashion event, Khushi expressed how her family, especially her mother and elder sister Janhvi Kapoor, have always played a major role in shaping her style. 'I think fashion is timeless. Mein abhi tak mere mummy ki kapde pehenti hoon, meri badi behan ki kapde pehenti hoon,' she said. 'I think it's about how you wear clothes and not the clothes itself.'

When asked about her biggest fashion inspiration, Khushi instantly named her sister. 'I think mere liye, meri badi behen Janhvi, always,' she said with a smile, admiring Janhvi’s sense of style.

Khushi also emphasised that true fashion isn’t about chasing trends but about embracing individual expression. She believes that the appeal of an outfit lies in the confidence and creativity with which it’s styled, proving that even vintage pieces can feel modern when worn right.

Stealing the spotlight at the event, Khushi turned heads in a breathtaking red lehenga. The ensemble featured delicate sequin and thread embroidery, a rose-inspired texture, and a flattering mermaid-cut skirt. The off-shoulder blouse, finished with shimmering beaded tassels, added a whimsical flair to her look.

On the professional front, Khushi was recently seen in Nadaaniyan alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan, which marked his Bollywood debut. While the film didn’t receive the warmest response, Khushi remains focused on her journey, following her debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies and her big-screen appearance in Loveyapa opposite Junaid Khan.