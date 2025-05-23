The actress took one step ahead and wrapped herself in a stunning gown designed by Anita Dongre.

When new-age actress Khushi Kapoor takes the spotlight, it does not leave her. The Gen-Z actor is living her best life on the French Riviera. Khushi has been shelling out fashion goals for a long time, and her latest appearance at Cannes for her sister Janhvi Kapoor's film Homebound screening was no exception.

The Naadaniyaan actor looked straight out of a fairytale in a breathtaking floral gown. Let's decode her look.

The actress took one step ahead and wrapped herself in a stunning gown designed by Anita Dongre. Her gown, tailored with an elegant off-shoulder cut and body-sculpting fit, featured a flowing, maxi hemline and floral embroidery in soft green, yellow and pink, bringing a vibrant, spring-like touch to her outfit. The exquisite piece was hand-painted by the revered Pichhwai artists of Rajasthan.

To complete her look, she accessorised with green emerald earrings, a huge statement ring, and a bracelet in one hand. Her make-up included a soft base, well-defined eyes with winged eyeliner, mascara, flushed cheeks, luminous highlighter and a nude lipstick. Her hair was tied into a sleek, side-parted bun, making her look nothing short of fire.

Sharing a series of pictures on Instagram, her stylish Tanya Gharvi wrote, ''An ode to India’s iconic craft heritage, this couture masterpiece by Anita Dongre is hand-painted by the revered Pichhwai artisans of Rajasthan. A signature craft that the designer has championed for years, Anita continues to work closely with these master artisans—sustaining their livelihoods and preserving an art form that holds generations of cultural legacy in every stroke.''

Her fans were completely in awe of her look and flooded the comment section with love, praises and admiration for her beauty.

Also read: This 73-year-old Korean mom’s face exercise is going viral: ‘You don't need plastic surgery if...’