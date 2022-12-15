Search icon
Kharmas 2022 set to begin from tomorrow, check do's and don'ts to follow for next 30 days

This year Dhanu Kharmas is going to begin on December 16 and will end after Sun enters Capricorn on January 15, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 11:20 AM IST

File Photo

When Sun enters Sagittarius, it is called Dhanu Sankranti. Sagittarius is the fiery sign of Jupiter and the entry of the Sun in it has special significance. It is also called Dhanu Kharmas, in which auspicious works are prohibited. This year Dhanu Kharmas is going to begin on December 16 and will end after Sun enters Capricorn on January 15, 2023.

Here are some do's and don'ts to follow 

Marriages don't take place during Kharmas 

The biggest aim of a marriage ceremony is blessing newlyweds with happiness and prosperity. So when the Sun moves to Sagittarius during Kharmas, it is not considered good for happiness and prosperity. It is said that getting married during Kharmas reduces the chances of getting happiness. During this, apart from marriage, works like Lagan, Griha Pravesh, Janeu, and Mundan are also prohibited.

Why is auspicious work prohibited during Kharmas?

Auspicious works like Dwiragman, Karnavedha, and Mundan are also prohibited during Kharmas. Due to the presence of the Sun in the Sagittarius sign i.e. firehouse, the situation worsens. If you are thinking of starting a new job or business, then this period is not auspicious for beginning it.

Starting a new business in Kharmas gives rise to financial difficulties because at this time your expenses can increase considerably. The burden of debts may also increase.

Why is a property not bought during Kharmas?

The purpose of creating wealth is to enjoy wealth happily. Your work can also get stuck in the middle and sometimes there are possibilities of accidents. The houses built during this period are usually weak and one cannot get the pleasure of living in them.

What can be done during Kharmas? 

If it is a love marriage or Swayamvar, then marriages can be done during Kharmas. Even if Jupiter is in Sagittarius in the horoscope, auspicious works can be done during this period. There is no bond or pressure of Kharmas even on the works which are being done regularly. Seemint or Jatkarma can be done during this period. Shraddha in Gaya can also be performed during this period.

