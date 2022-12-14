Kharmas 2022 or Malmas begins on December 16, know auspicious dates for marriage after January 14

Representational Image

Kharmas, also known as Malmas lasts for one month and during this time, it is forbidden to do any auspicious work including marriage, engagement, shaving, housewarming, or house construction. Kharmas starts with Dhanu Sankranti in December and ends with Makar Sankranti in January. Kharmas hold special importance in the Hindu religion.

On December 16, 2022, the king of planets, the Sun, is going to transit in Sagittarius. When the Sun transits in Capricorn on January 14, 2023, auspicious work can begin again.

Astrologers say that after the end of Kharmas, marriages will be arranged from January 17, 2023, to March 14, 2023. During this, there will be about 28 auspicious dates for marriage. After this, on March 15, 2023, the Sun will move to Pisces and Kharmas will start again.

Here are the auspicious times of marriage from January 17, 2023, to March 14, 2023

Auspicious dates for marriage after Kharmas (Shubh muhurt for shadi-vivah in 2023)

January 2023 - January 17, January 18, January 19, January 25, January 26, January 27, January 30, and January 31

February 2023 - February 1, February 6, February 7, February 8, February 9, February 10, February 13, February 15, February 22, February 23, February 27, and February 28

March 2023 - March 1, March 5, March 6, March 7, March 8, March 9, March 11, and March 14

Why marriages don't take place during Kharmas

In Kharmas or Malmas, it is forbidden to do auspicious works like marriage. According to the beliefs of Hinduism, the relationship between husband and wife can be weakened by getting married in Kharmas. This year Kharmas is going to start on December 16 and on January 14, 2023, when Sun will enter Capricorn, then the auspicious time for marriage will open again.